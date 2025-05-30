A wave of panic swept through Delhi and Chandigarh on Friday, i.e., May 30, as bomb threat emails prompted the evacuation of two major government buildings -- Udyog Bhawan in the national capital and the Haryana Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh.

A wave of panic swept through Delhi and Chandigarh on Friday, i.e., May 30, as bomb threat emails prompted the evacuation of two major government buildings -- Udyog Bhawan in the national capital and the Haryana Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh, reported Financial Express.

Security agencies have launched probe in both cities to determine the source of the threat emails. Meanwhile, bomb disposal squads, police and paramilitary forces have been rused to the site to scan the government premises, the report suggests.

In Delhi, the Ministry of Heavy Industries received a email around noon threatening to blow up Udyog Bhawan. According to the Delhi Fire Service, a call regarding the threat was recieved at 1:01 p.m. By 3:15 p.m., the government building was entirely evacuated. Moreover, bomb detection teams and paramilitary forces were deployed and a floor-by-floor sanitization process was initiated.

Similarly, the Haryana CID received a bomb threat in Chandigarh regarding the Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh. Chandigarh police and CISF swung into action, immediately evacuating the building and initiating a detailed search operation.

“Security checks were also carried out near the residence of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, which is located nearby,” said DSP Udaypal Singh, as quoted by the media outlet. Although no explosives have been detected so far, authorities are on alert and treating both cases with utmost gravity.

More details are awaited.