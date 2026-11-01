Twin Blow To AAP: 2 MLAs quit Punjab Assembly day after party announces first list for 2027 polls

Two AAP MLAs Harmeet Pathanmajra, Chetan Jouramajra resign from Punjab assembly day after AAP announces first list of 40 candidates for 2027 polls.

In a fresh political development following the announcement of its first list of candidates for the 2027 Punjab assembly elections, two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs have submitted their resignations from the Punjab assembly.

The two leaders are Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra from Sanaur, and Chetan Singh Jouramajra from Samana.

The twin resignations today triggered fresh political activity within the ruling party, coming just a day after AAP announced its first list of 40 candidates for the 2027 assembly elections.

Growing discontent in AAP?

While Pathanmajra had been involved in a prolonged confrontation with the party leadership over various issues, including the government's handling of floods and subsequent criminal cases against him, Jouramajra's resignation has also raised questions about the growing discontent within the party.

Jouramajra, a former Punjab minister, has represented Samana in the assembly. His position within the party had come under scrutiny after former Shiromani Akali Dal leader Surjit Singh Rakhra joined AAP in May this year, and was subsequently given an important role in managing the party's affairs in Samana, a move widely seen as sidelining the local MLA.

Both Pathanmajra and Jouramajra were not named in the first list, which is believed to have prompted the resignations.

AAP's First List: Mann from Dhuri, 40 MLAs renominated

Yesterday, the AAP's first list of candidates re-nominated 40 MLAs with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann again contesting from Dhuri. Jailed Cabinet minister Sanjeev Arora has been fielded from the Ludhiana West seat. However, no name of any other cabinet minister found mention in the first list of candidates.

The AAP is the first major political party that declared its candidates for the polls due early next year. After a meeting of the party's political affairs committee (PAC), Mann announced the list in Delhi.

Mann, a first-time MLA and two-time MP, said the early announcement of candidates reflects the party's strong preparations, transparency and unwavering confidence in the work done by our government.

Speaker, Deputy Speaker, 4 women MLAs in list

Punjab Speaker and two-time MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan has been fielded from Kotkapura and the Deputy Speaker will fight from the Garhshankar assembly segment.

Four women MLAs have been fielded from their respective constituencies - Baljinder Kaur (Talwandi Sabo), Inderjit Kaur Mann (Nakodar), Santosh Kataria (Balachaur) and Amandeep Kaur Arora (Moga).

The early declaration is seen as AAP's strategy to give more time to its candidates to prepare and to checkmate dissent early, though the resignations indicate that internal rifts remain.