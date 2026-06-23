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CM Vijay’s TN Assembly Address: 'Scrap NEET', 'Stop Hindi 'Imposition'; DMK MLAs walkout | key highlights

In his first TN Assembly speech, CM Vijay defended TVK against ‘actor’s party’ jibes by citing years of grassroots work, claimed 2026 poll success, and attacked the Centre on NEET and Hindi imposition. Check key highlights here.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jun 23, 2026, 01:12 PM IST

CM Vijay’s TN Assembly Address: 'Scrap NEET', 'Stop Hindi 'Imposition'; DMK MLAs walkout | key highlights
TVK Vijay’s First detailed TN Assembly Address(representative image, source: ANI)
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Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay on Tuesday used his first Assembly speech to address the ‘actor’s party’ label for TVK, highlight the party’s recent election success, and attack the Centre on ‘Hindi imposition’, NEET and more.  He also targeted the opposition during the Motion of Thanks to the Governor's address, following which DMK MLAs walked out, creating a ruckus in the assembly. 

Vijay's TN Assembly speech: Key Highlights

Here are the key highlights of TVK Vijay's first detailed speech at the Tamil Nadu Assembly

 DMK MLAs walked out:  Vijay accused the Opposition of “blame-game politics” and blamed previous MK Stalin-led governments for corruption, drug abuse, and delay in appointing a DGP, claiming only his TVK govt had appointed one. DMK sloganeered and accused TVK of “horse-trading” with SPA allies Congress, CPI(M), IUML. Amid sloganeering, Speaker JCD Prabakar asked DMK to stay calm and said the Opposition Leader would get a chance to reply, while Vijay defended TVK’s alliances by saying CPI(M) and IUML joined independently and not through “horse-trading”. He vowed zero tolerance on crimes against women, action on drugs, and to pursue every corruption case without sparing anyone collecting party funds, ending his speech with a cinematic gesture.

 Rejects the “reel CM/actor’s party” jibe: Underscored his party’s foundation was laid by years of grassroots welfare, Vijay traced 2008 Sri Lankan Tamils protests, 2009 welfare schemes, 2011 fishermen’s meet, Jallikattu and Sterlite support, student scholarships, and anti-CAA statements, saying “we went to the people first, then started the party”. 

NEET scrapping demand: On the row over the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test, a single qualifying exam for medical admissions, Vijay said the system "creates inequality" for Tamil Nadu students and called for it to be scrapped.

TVK as ‘Govt of Most Ordinary People’: CM Vijay said TVK draws inspiration from Dr BR Ambedkar’s vision of equal opportunity and social justice, and Kamaraj’s model of clean governance.  Positioning TVK as a party of ordinary citizens, he invoked CN Annadurai and MGR’s legacies: “Just as Anna led a government of ordinary people and MGR led a government of very ordinary people, ours is a government of the most ordinary people.”

Rejects Periyar’s atheism, embraces Dravidian ideal: He clarified that TVK does not agree with Periyar’s rejection of religious belief, but it accepts the wider principles associated with the Dravidian leader. “We do not subscribe to Periyar’s denial of religion, but we have fully embraced his broader philosophy,” he said, adding that the party does not oppose any ideology.

On Hindi imposition: CM insisted the existing two-language policy is enough, reaffirming Tamil Nadu's opposition to the Centre's three-language policy. He asserted that Tamil and English are sufficient for students in the state, ruling out the need for a third language in the school curriculum. 

 Karur stampede: Vijay said, "I can't express my pain about the tragedy where 41 people lost their lives. That pain will never leave me. But even that blame they put on us. Atrocious. Is politics this cruel?"

 

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