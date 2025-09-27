TVK's Vijay breaks silence on Karur stampede: 'Writhing in unbearable, indescribable pain'

Hours after a deadly stampede at actor-turned-politician Vijay's rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur, which left more than 30 dead and several injured, the actor expressed grief.

Hours after a deadly stampede at actor-turned-politician Vijay's rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur, which left more than 30 dead and several injured, the actor expressed grief and said he's "writhing in unbearable, indescribable pain, and sorrow that words cannot express".

"My heart is shattered; I am writhing in unbearable, indescribable pain and sorrow that words cannot express.I extend my deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of my dear brothers and sisters who lost their lives in Karur. I pray for the swift recovery of those receiving treatment in the hospital", he wrote in a post on 'X'.

Meanwhile, Vijay was spotted at Trichy airport on Saturday night, following a chaotic rally in the Karur district of Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, demand for the actor-turned-politician's arrest has grown, with people calling for action and a judicial probe against him.

Karur stampede

More than 31 people were killed and several were injured after a stampede broke out during Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay’s campaign rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur on Saturday evening. The incident prompted the actor-turned-politician to temporarily halt his speech as several audience members fainted due to overcrowding. Meanwhile, DMK Minister Senthil Balaji and the district collector visited the hospital to take stock of the situation.

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin said in a post on 'X' that he spoke to the concerned ministers and authorities to extend assistance to those in need. The incident took place when the TVK chief was delivering a speech in Karur. As the crowd grew dense, several party workers and attendees reportedly passed out due to suffocation amid the gathering. This, in turn, prompted Vijay to pause his speech and urge his supporters to make way for emergency ambulances to attend to those in need.

The rally was part of Vijay's ongoing statewide campaign ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly polls.