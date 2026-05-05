TVK's Vijay issues first statement since winning Tamil Nadu election: 'We stood boldly and fearlessly on battlefield'

The comments come after the 51-year-old actor-turned-politician stumped many by winning 108 seats in the state assembly election, leaving behind two Dravidian giants that have dominated regional politics for decades.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay has issued his first public statement since securing a stunning victory in the Tamil Nadu assembly election, saying that his party stood "fearlessly" on the battlefield to repay a debt to the state's people. He said the TVK had predicted a miraculous election which would send tremors through the Indian political landscape, adding that the prediction has been proven true in "every conceivable way." The comments come after the 51-year-old actor-turned-politician stumped many by winning 108 seats in the state election, leaving behind two Dravidian giants that have dominated regional politics for decades.

In a post on X on Tuesday, one day after votes were counted, Vijay wrote in Tamil: "Since the very inception of our party, we have encountered far more people who viewed and spoke of us with mockery than those who did otherwise. Recognising that this is simply the nature of politics, we moved past it and pressed on. Relying on no one but the people themselves, we stood boldly and fearlessly on the electoral battlefield." He added: "In the guise of 'neutrality' and under the cloak of 'criticism', we were gifted with nothing but masked insults and slanderous attacks. Yet, those for whom we came to politics to repay our debt of gratitude - our own people, the people of Tamil Nadu - have always held us close with the unconditional love of a mother; and they continue to do so to this day."

Vijay further said that corruption and the "rule of money" had been defeated in Tamil Nadu. "Through this outcome, it has been proven-deeply and emphatically-that Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam is indeed the primary, monumental force driving change in this state...To my own people - the people of Tamil Nadu who have brought about a political victory for change that was once deemed utterly impossible and destined never to occur - I dedicate my lifelong gratitude...I also extend my love to those supporters who, even if they may have forgotten to vote for us in this election, are destined to love us even more deeply in the times to come."

TVK-Congress tie-up?

Vijay and his two-year-old party has surprised pollsters and political pundits by winning 108 seats in the assembly election -- just 10 short of the majority mark of 118. The TVK has defeated political giants such as the DMK and the AIADMK by a huge margin. Vijay has since sought support from the Congress party to form the next government in Tamil Nadu, according to senior party leader KC Venugopal. The Congress' Tamil Nadu unit is set to meet in Chennai on Wednesday morning (May 6) to take a call on the TVK's offer, Venugopal said.