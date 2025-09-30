TVK chief Vijay releases video message after Karur stampede kills 41: 'My heart is filled with pain'

What is Donald Trump's 20-point Gaza peace plan? Hostage swap, transitional authority, redevelopment, know in detail
INDIA
A stampede broke out at Vijay's campaign rally in Karur on Saturday, killing at least 41 people and injuring dozens others. Police have launched an investigation into the tragic incident. Read on to know more on this.
Actor-turned-politician Vijay released a video message on Tuesday, expressing pain over a tragic stampede at his rally which killed at least 41 people and injured dozens others last week. In the video, Vijay -- a hugely popular star of Tamil cinema -- said: "I have never faced such a painful situation like this in my life...my body and mind are filled with worry. My heart is filled with pain." A stampede broke out at Vijay's campaign rally in Karur on Saturday and the police have launched an investigation.