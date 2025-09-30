INDIA

TVK chief Vijay releases video message after Karur stampede kills 41: 'My heart is filled with pain'

A stampede broke out at Vijay's campaign rally in Karur on Saturday, killing at least 41 people and injuring dozens others. Police have launched an investigation into the tragic incident. Read on to know more on this.

Vijay at his rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu.

Add DNA as a Preferred Source