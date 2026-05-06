TVK Chief Vijay to take oath as Tamil Nadu CM on May 7; How will he form government? Will AIADMK offer support?

Vijay will likely take the oath on May 7, Thursday, at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai, according to reports. The oath taking ceremony will likely be attended by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. After receiving support from the Congress, Vijay is seeking support from other parties.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay's TVK party has emerged as the single-largest party in the Tamil Nadu Election 2026, in a spectacular assembly polls debut. However, the Tamil star is short of 10 seats to form the government. Top Tamil Nadu Congress leaders met with VIjay early today to confirm their support to his party after which Vijay secured support of five Congress MLAs.

Congress supports TVK in forming government

Tamil Nadu Congress President K Selvaperunthagai and the party's state incharge Girish Chodankar met Vijay at the TVK Headquarters in Chennai to support TVK in forming the next government in the state. With Congress securing five seats and TVK winning 108 seats, the alliance tally stands at 113 seats, which is still five seats short of the 118 majority mark in the Assembly.

By supporting TVK, the grand old party, Congress, has broken its 55-year-old alliance with the DMK which accused it of "backstabbing" it. DMK Saravanan Annadurai criticised Congress for jumping ship, calling their decision "myopic" and accusing them of having "backstabbed" INDIA alliance partners.

The top Congress leadership is expected to attend the upcoming swearing-in ceremony. This move could result in the national party securing a cabinet position in the state government after several decades. Negotiations are currently underway with other political factions, including the VCK and sections of the AIADMK, to secure the remaining numbers.

Congress had fought the election as part of the DMK-led alliance but has decided to extend support to TVK.

Vijay meets governor

Vijay, on Wednesday, met Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar at the Lok Bhavan as part of government formation efforts.

Vijay himself won from both the constituencies, Tiruchirapalli East and Perambur and proved that his charisma is not limited to cinema. Speaking to ANI, the Governor said that he has received a formal letter from TVK staking claim to form the government and has scheduled a meeting with the party chief later in the day.

"I have received a letter from TVK. They will meet me in the evening. They have stated that they have the majority and they should be called for the formation of the government. A new govt will come now," he said.

Vijay will likely take the oath as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 7, Thursday, at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai, according to reports. The oath taking ceremony will likely be attended by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

How will Vijay form government?

TVK is in a process of negotiation with other political factions, including the VCK and sections of the AIADMK, to secure the much needed numbers. In a bid to get the remaining support, TVK has also apparently approached AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS). With Congress offering support with its five seats, the Vijay's TVK is still short of six seats to reach the majority mark. The reasons is, Vijay was elected from two constituencies, Perambur and Tiruchirapalli East, and he is required to resign from one within 14 days, reducing TVK’s elected MLAs to 107. DMK ally Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), whom Vijay has reached, has not taken any decision, while the Left parties and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) have denied their support despite being approached by TVK.

Tamil Nadu election 2026

TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member assembly and is ten short of the majority mark. With Vijay also to step down from one of the two seats he won in the assembly polls, the effective strength of TVK in the assembly will become 107.