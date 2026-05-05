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TVK chief Vijay thanks PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi for their wishes on his Tamil Nadu election victory

The TVK, which was launched in 2024, has scripted history after winning 108 of the 234 assembly seats on its electoral debut. This marks a major political shift in the southern state where two Dravidian parties have dominated elections for several decades.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : May 05, 2026, 08:13 PM IST

TVK chief Vijay thanks PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi for their wishes on his Tamil Nadu election victory
Film star and TVK chief Vijay (Photo credit: ANI).
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Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for their wishes on his party's stunning performance in the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections. The party, which was launched in 2024, has scripted history after winning 108 of the 234 assembly seats on its electoral debut. This marks a major political shift in the key southern state where two Dravidian parties have dominated elections for several decades.

Responding to PM Modi's congratulatory message, Vijay wrote in a post on X: "Thank you, Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi for your greetings. The well-being of our people remains our only goal. Transcending politics, we shall focus on the State's progress and the welfare of people of Tamil Nadu. We look forward to the Union Government's support in this endeavour." On Monday, as the results were coming in, PM Modi had congratulated the TVK for its "impressive" performance in the polls.

Vijay also responded to Rahul Gandhi's message on X, saying: "My sincere thanks to the Honorable Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha for the call and kind wishes!" The actor-turned-politician added: "We shall remain committed to excellence in public service, and preserving the cultural ethos of our state which requires collective cooperation. Beyond politics, we shall prioritize for the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu."

TVK short of magic number

Tamil Nadu is currently in a state of political uncertainty as Vijay's party has won 108 seats -- 10 short of the majority mark of 118. The TVK has reportedly approached Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and sought a period of two weeks to prove its majority on the floor of the state assembly. This has led to speculation about which parties the TVK may ally with to reach the halfway mark in the assembly.

Vijay to ally with Congress?

There have also been reports that the TVK may form an alliance with the Congress in order to form the government. Amid the speculation, Congress' Tamil Nadu in-charge Girish Chodankar has said that several party leaders were open to supporting the TVK. "Once the TVK elects its legislature party leader, they can approach us. No one should underestimate the TVK." He added that any future course of action will be decided by the Congress top brass -- including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and KC Venugopal.

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