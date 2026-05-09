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Tamil Nadu News: MK Stalin’s DMK Slams Vijay; 'First Get Support, Then Approach Governor'

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TVK chief Vijay falls short of majority, DMK leader TKS Elangovan criticizes approach, says 'first get support, then approach governor'

Tamil Nadu faces uncertainty as TVK chief Vijay falls short of majority support amid claims of forged AMMK backing.

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Monica Singh

Updated : May 09, 2026, 01:54 PM IST

TVK chief Vijay falls short of majority, DMK leader TKS Elangovan criticizes approach, says 'first get support, then approach governor'
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DMK leader TKS Elangovan has openly criticised actor-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay for the ongoing political uncertainty in Tamil Nadu. Addressing the high drama surrounding government formation, Elangovan advised Vijay to secure clear support from allied parties before approaching the Governor.

Vijay Falls Short of Majority

Vijay, who approached the Governor claiming to lead a coalition government, currently falls short of the required majority of 118 seats in the state assembly. 'When they first approached the Governor with 107 seats, he could have been called as the single-largest party. But after including other parties, raising their count to 112, the Governor would rightly wait for proof of an absolute majority,' Elangovan said.

He added that if TVK had approached the Governor on its own as the single-largest party, it could have demonstrated its legislative strength in the assembly after being invited. 'Now that they have included smaller parties without full confirmation of support, the Governor has to ensure a stable government,' he noted.

Controversy Over AMMK Support

TVK had earlier claimed majority support with backing from the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), submitting a letter reportedly signed by AMMK MLA Kamaraj in favour of a coalition government. However, AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran alleged that the letter was forged, triggering a political and legal dispute. TVK countered these accusations, claiming Dhinakaran was spreading misinformation while concealing facts.

Responding to the controversy, Elangovan stated, 'If their MLA is not supporting them, giving such a letter to the Governor is wrong. There is a complaint filed, and the matter should be resolved in court.'

Tamil Nadu Government Formation in Limbo

The state remains in suspense over who will form the next government as last-minute shifts complicate alliance equations. While Vijay has Congress and CPM support, the positions of smaller parties, including AMMK and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), have become uncertain. Both parties have clarified that they will not support TVK.

The stance of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) is yet to be confirmed, with sources indicating that party chief Thol Thirumavalavan is expected to meet Vijay later today. Political observers suggest that these final developments will be crucial in determining the stability and future direction of the new government in Tamil Nadu.

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