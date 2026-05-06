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TVK chief Vijay to take oath as Tamil Nadu CM on May 7? Report says nine ministers to be sworn in

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TVK chief Vijay to take oath as Tamil Nadu CM on May 7? Report says nine ministers to be sworn in

Earlier in the day, Vijay had met winning candidates from the TVK at his residence in Chennai to discuss cabinet formation. The developments come after Vijay stumped many as his party won 108 of the 234 seats in the recently-concluded state assembly election.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : May 06, 2026, 01:19 AM IST

TVK chief Vijay to take oath as Tamil Nadu CM on May 7? Report says nine ministers to be sworn in
Actor and TVK chief Vijay (Photo credit: ANI).
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Tamil film star and TVK chief Vijay is likely to take oath as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu on Thursday (May 7), India Today reported citing sources. Nine cabinet ministers are expected to be sworn in along with the 51-year-old actor-turned-politician. Earlier in the day, Vijay had met winning candidates from the TVK at his residence in Chennai to discuss cabinet formation. The developments come after Vijay stumped many as his party won 108 of the 234 seats in the recently-concluded state assembly election.

Though the TVK delivered a blockbuster electoral performance, it fell short of the majority mark of 118 by 10 seats. Now, the party is looking at possible allies in order to form the next government in Tamil Nadu. The TVK has already written to Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar and sought a time period of two weeks to prove majority on the floor of the assembly. Vijay has also sought support from the Congress party to form a coalition government, according to senior party leader KC Venugopal. The Congress' Tamil Nadu unit is set to meet in Chennai on Wednesday morning (May 6) to take a call on the TVK's offer, Venugopal said.

Vijay's first statement

In his first public statement since winning the Tamil Nadu election, Vijay said he and his party stood "fearlessly on the electoral battlefield" to repay a debt to the state's people. "Since the very inception of our party, we have encountered far more people who viewed and spoke of us with mockery than those who did otherwise. Recognising that this is simply the nature of politics, we moved past it and pressed on. Relying on no one but the people themselves, we stood boldly and fearlessly on the electoral battlefield," he wrote in Tamil in a post on X.

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