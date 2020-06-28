Tuticorin custodial deaths: Will seek permission from Madras HC to transfer case to CBI, says Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday stated that the state government will seek permission from Madras High Court to transfer the case concerning the custodial deaths of father-son duo P Jayaraj and J Fennix to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

He stated that the appeal would be made to the court in the next hearing on the matter that is scheduled to take place on June 30.

According to reports, Jayaraj (59) and his son Fennix (31) were arrested on June 19 for allegedly violating the lockdown restriction. The family of the victims said that the two were picked up for questioning for keeping their mobile accessories shop open during the lockdown and were thrashed by the police personnel while in custody at Sathankulam police station.

While Fennix fell ill and died at the Kovilpatti General Hospital on Monday, his father died on Tuesday morning.

The family has demanded that a murder case be registered against two sub-inspectors, since transferred, alleging they were responsible for the death of the father-son duo.

Opposition parties including the DMK have sought action those responsible for the duo's death. Party leader and Tuticorin Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi, who dubbed the incident as "violence" committed by the police, met the family on Friday.

In a letter to the NHRC, she has urged the commission to investigate and initiate necessary action against the officials responsible for the "custodial" death of the father-son duo.

She met the kin of deceased and handed over a compensation of Rs 25 lakh, a letter from DMK chief MK Stalin and assured complete support.