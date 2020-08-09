Tussle for Lord Ram: Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli plans to build 'Ayodhya Dham', conduct 'Bhoomi Pujan' on Ram Navami

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has decided to direct the construction of a 'Ram Janmabhoomi Ayodhya Dham' to further back his claim that the real 'Ayodhya' is in Nepal and not in India.

To this end, Prime Minister Oli has laid out a comprehensive master plan to celebrate Ram Navami with grandeur at Ayodhyapuri, the so-called birthplace of Lord Ram, by placing idols of Ram, Laxman, Sita, and Hanuman.

Oli has directed the Chief of Madi Municipality of Chitwan and other people's representatives at the Prime Minister's residence in Baluwatar on Saturday. He has also ordered the renaming of the Madi municipality located near Thori to Ayodhyapuri, as per Nepal's official news agency National News Committee.

In what only seems like a follow-up, Oli has also planned a 'Bhoomi Poojan' on the occasion of Navami this Dussehra, following which the construction work of the 'Ram Janmabhoomi Ayodhya Dham' will begin.

The controversy around the native place of Lord Ram continues in an extension of what has transpired on the geographical level.

Amid the ongoing diplomatic tussle with India, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli had last month claimed that Lord Ram was actually born in Ayodhya village of Nepal and not in India as claimed.

He had also accused India of cultural encroachment by "creating a fake Ayodhya."

These acts are likely to create controversy as Hindus in India widely believe Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh as Ram's birthplace. Janakpur in Nepal, on the other hand, is mythologically revered as the birthplace of Sita.

Several Nepalese stakeholders believe that the birthplace of Lord Rama was at Ayodhyapuri near Thori, Nepal.

It is also believed that goddess Sita was born in Janakpuri which is in Nepal. Every year, ‘Ram Baraat’ the wedding procession of Lord Ram leaves for Janakpuri from Ayodhya with much pomp and grandeur.

In 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Janakpur in Dhanusa District of Nepal and had inaugurated a direct bus service to Ayodhya as part of a ‘Ramayan Circuit’ to promote religious tourism. He had also visited the 20th century Janaki temple, dedicated to Sita, where he offered special prayers.

Modi had also announced a Rs 100 crore package to develop Janakpur.