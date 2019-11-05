Turkish forces capture slain IS chief Baghdadi's sister in Syria

Turkish forces on Monday captured the slain leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's sister along with her husband and daughter-in-law in the northern Syrian town of Azaz, a senior Turkish official said.

Rasmiya Azad, the 65-year-old woman, was detained after a raid conducted by the Turkish forces at the Syrian town near its border.

"We hope to gather a trove of intelligence from Baghdadi’s sister on the inner workings of ISIS," Reuters quoted the Turkish official as saying.

On October 27, Trump had informed that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State, had been killed in a US military operation in Syria, adding that Baghdadi was the leader of the most ruthless and violent terror organisation anywhere in the world and he was killed in an operation carried out by American forces.

Trump added that Baghdadi committed suicide by detonating a suicide vest inside a tunnel following a two-hour-long gunfight with US forces.

On October 31, the Pentagon released first photos, videos from the raid that killed ISIS leader Al-Baghdadi in a military operation by the United States.

The images released by the Pentagon show Baghdadi's compound before and after US military operation.

Speaking on the raid, Commander of US Central Command said, "It looks pretty much like a parking lot, with large potholes," pointing at an image after US military targeted site.

"I want to make it clear that despite the high-pressure and high-profile nature of this assault that every effort was made to avoid civilian casualties and to protect children we suspected would be in the compound," he added.

The banned terror outfit confirmed the death of its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in an audio statement. The audio statement by the Islamic state also confirmed Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Quraishi as the new chief of ISIS.