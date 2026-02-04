Turkish Airlines flight with 236 on board makes emergency landing in Kolkata after fire scare

The Turkish 727 flight was flying from Nepal's capital Kathmandu to Istanbul in Turkey, when the captain informed Kolkata Air Traffic Control (ATC) about the suspected fire. After receiving clearance, the flight was diverted to Kolkata.

A Turkish Airlines flight carrying 236 passengers made an emergency landing at the Kolkata airport on Wednesday (February 4) after the pilot reported a possible fire in the right engine. The Turkish 727 flight was flying from Nepal's capital Kathmandu to Istanbul in Turkey, when the captain informed Kolkata Air Traffic Control (ATC) about the suspected fire. After receiving clearance, the flight was diverted to Kolkata. It landed at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport around 2:49 pm. After landing, the TA aircraft underwent an inspection, the Kolkata airport director reportedly said.

According to a report by news agency ANI, Teknath Sitaula, general manager of Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, said the aircraft caught fire within minutes of taking off. "The Turkish Airlines with flight number THY-727 caught fire within four minutes of the take off, the right engine caught fire. The flight took off at 1:28 PM (local time)," he told the agency. After the pilot detected the fire, the aircraft was diverted left of Kathmandu. The captain then shut down the right engine and held the aircraft for about 10 minutes, Sitaula said.

"The pilot informed the Kathmandu tower and continued flying on a single engine, holding the aircraft for some time over the Dharke area of Dhading district, to assess the situation,” Gyanendra Bhul, deputy spokesperson for the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal, told The Kathmandu Post. After conducting immediate checks, the crew concluded that the aircraft was not safe for a long-haul flight. The pilots then decided to divert the flight to Kolkata, The Kathmandu Post reported.