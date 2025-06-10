The former Major General also indicated India's intention to respond to Turkey's actions by supporting Greece and Cyprus.

Former Indian Army Major General GD Bakshi has said that Turkey will face repercussions for providing weapons to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor against India. He suggested that India should bolster the military capabilities of Greece, Turkey's primary adversary, as a countermeasure. He proposed that Greece acquire the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile. Bakshi elaborated on how a strategic alliance with Greece and India's presence in the Eastern Mediterranean could pose challenges for Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

In an interview with the Greek website Directus, General GD Bakshi recommended that Greece consider purchasing the BrahMos supersonic missile, the Akash air defense system, and the Pinaka missile launcher from India. He highlighted their proven performance in warfare, witnessed globally, and emphasised the BrahMos missile's invulnerability to interception.

General GD Bakshi said that India has developed eight tanks into an artillery system. He suggested that Greece and Cyprus could potentially defeat Turkey with the assistance of Indian weaponry in the event of any disputes.

The former Major General also indicated India's intention to respond to Turkey's actions by supporting Greece and Cyprus. He said, "India destroyed the drones and weapons that Turkey had supplied to Pakistan, which also included two mobile command and control centers for the airbase."

General Bakshi said that India destroyed Pakistan's Noor Khan airbase and now Turkey is preparing to sell surface-to-air missiles to Pakistan because China's missiles betrayed Pakistan, which succumbed to India's power.

He said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is dreaming of becoming the Caliph of the entire Muslim world. He said that Erdogan is dreaming of reviving the Ottoman Empire. He said that Turkey's economy is going down the drain, Erdogan is facing political problems at home and now he is trying to present himself as the Caliph of the Muslim world adding that Erdogan wants to become the center of the Muslim world by removing Saudi Arabia.