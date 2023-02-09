Turkey-Syria quake: India’s NDRF team rescues 6-year-old girl from debris

Representational image

After the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria on Monday, about 70 countries of the world have come to help. India is also providing help in Turkey under 'Operation Dost'. In this episode, the NDRF team sent from India to Turkey safely rescued a 6-year-old girl buried under the debris. The spokesperson of the Ministry of Home Affairs has given information about the successful rescue operation by sharing the video.

Home Ministry spokesperson tweeted, "India stands with Turkey in this natural disaster. India's NDRF team is conducting rescue and relief operations at Ground Zero. Team IND-11 today (Thursday) rescued 6 children from Nurdagi, Gaziantep." Successfully rescued the year-old girl."

Standing with Türkiye in this natural calamity. India’s NDRFHQ is carrying out rescue and relief operations at ground zero.



Team IND-11 successfully retrieved a 6 years old girl from Nurdagi, Gaziantep today. OperationDost pic.twitter.com/Mf2ODywxEa — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (PIBHomeAffairs) February 9, 2023

The Ministry of Home Affairs headed by Amit Shah is currently the parent department of NDRF. It is an organization that has vast experience in helping in rescue and relief work after natural calamities and other types of incidents. NDRF Director General Atul Karwal said that on Wednesday a team of 51 NDRF personnel left for Turkey. This team will work closely with the two teams already deployed there.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, "Proud of our NDRF. In a rescue operation in Turkey, Team IND-11 saved the life of a six-year-old girl, Beren, in the town of Ganjiatep. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are determined to make NDRF the world's leading disaster response force.

Let us tell you that after the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria on Monday, India has started "Operation Dost" to help both countries. Officials said that NDRF is using chips and machines to break concrete debris and other structures. It has depth-sensing radars that can pick up even the faintest sound of a person's heartbeat.

On February 6, 3 major earthquake tremors were felt in Turkey and Syria. According to Turkey's time, the first earthquake occurred at around 4 am (7.8), the second at around 10 am (7.6) and the third at 3 pm (6.0). At the same time, 243 aftershocks were also registered. Their intensity was 4 to 5. There was another earthquake in Turkey on February 7 morning. Whose intensity was recorded at 8.53. On the same day at 12.41 pm, an earthquake of magnitude 5.4 occurred.

How is India helping Turkey?

India has sent help under 'Operation Dost'. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar gave this information by tweeting. He said that the plane with rescue workers, essential medicines and medical equipment, dog squad has left for Turkey. Drones of Garuda Aerospace Company have also been sent along with NDRF teams for the rescue operation.