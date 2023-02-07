Earthquake to strike India soon? Here's what Dutch Researcher, who predicted Turkey-Syria earthquake, says (Photo: YouTube/SSGEOS)

Three days earlier to the massive earthquakes in Tukiye and Syria and Lebanon, Dutch researcher Frank Hoogerbeets predicted it on Twitter. He also estimated seismic activities in India, Pakistan, and Afghanistan. In a video that has gone viral, Frank Hoogerbeets can be seen foretelling a major earthquake that will start in Afghanistan.

According to the Dutch researcher, the seismic activity will ultimately end in the Indian Ocean after crossing Pakistan and India.

Taking Twitter, Muhammad Ibrahim shared the video and wrote, “Dutch researcher @hogrbe who anticipated the quake in #Turkey and #Syria three days ago had also predicted seismic activity anticipating a large size earthquake originating in #Afghanistan, through #Pakistan and #India eventually terminating into the Indian Ocean. @AlkhidmatOrg”.

Dutch researcher @hogrbe who anticipated the quake in #Turkey and #Syria three days ago had also predicted seismic activity anticipating a large size earthquake originating in #Afghanistan, through #Pakistan and #India eventually terminating into the Indian Ocean. @AlkhidmatOrg pic.twitter.com/qdg4xxREGf — Muhammad Ibrahim (@miqazi) February 6, 2023

In the video, Dutch researcher said, “these areas could be next candidate for larger seismic activity if we look at the atmospheric fluctuations but again keep in mind that these are rough estimates and not all large earthquakes leave a footprint in the atmosphere they do not always announce themselves”. He claims that these projections are tentative because not all significant earthquakes can be detected by atmospheric fluctuations.

The magnitude 7.8 earthquake that occurred on Monday in Turkey and Syria is believed to have killed close to 4,900 people and injured tens of thousands more, according to authorities. According to Orhan Tatar, a representative of the country's disaster management agency, as of Tuesday morning at 9:45 a.m. local time, at least 3,381 people had died in Turkey.

Three days prior to the earthquake on February 3, 2023, Dutch researcher Frank Hoogerbeets, who works for the Netherlands-based Solar System Geometry Survey (SSGS), reportedly made a prediction about it. Dutch expert Frank Hoogerbeets wrote in his tweet, “Sooner or later there will be a ~M 7.5 earthquake in this region (South-Central Turkey, Jordan, Syria, Lebanon).”

Sooner or later there will be is region (South-Central Turkey, Jordan, Syria, Lebanon). #deprem pic.twitter.com/6CcSnjJmCV — Frank Hoogerbeets (@hogrbe) February 3, 2023

On Twitter, SSGS identifies itself as a research organisation that keeps track of the geometry with celestial bodies associated to seismic activity.

Some internet users have expressed their disapproval, claiming that the predictions made are not true.

Check my pinned tweet — been (@been_wild) February 6, 2023

Calm bro. Natural earthquake can’t be predicted but the artificial’s of course. — Alexander Mumtaz (@Alex_cooper37) February 6, 2023

How many times did he predict before and don't come true? — Jeff Krogstad (@KrogstadPhoto) February 6, 2023

The video was shared by Dutch researcher, Frank Hoogerbeets on YouTube.