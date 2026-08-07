Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan to sign joint defence agreement in Saudi Arabia on Friday, sources say

Turkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan will sign a joint defence pact in Saudi Arabia on Friday. Pakistan and Saudi Arabia already have a mutual defence deal.

According to two regional sources with firsthand information cited by Reuters, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan are scheduled to sign a unified defence accord in Saudi Arabia on Friday. Deeper military cooperation among key Muslim-majority nations has been discussed following the reported accord. Although there isn't an official alliance called 'Islamic NATO,' some strategic circles refer to it as such.

Background of the Agreement

A 'Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement' was already inked between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan last year when Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Riyadh. Any aggression against one nation will be regarded as an attack on both, according to the agreement. The pact, which is built on 'bonds of brotherhood and Islamic solidarity' and tight defence collaboration, builds on nearly eight decades of connections between the two nations, according to a joint statement.

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif indicated that the current framework might expand to include nations like Qatar and Turkiye. He mentioned ongoing discussions about a broader arrangement, noting that it is at various stages of finalisation and is intended for future implementation while also addressing the present situation. He stated that Qatar and Turkiye's inclusion in the economic and defence arrangement would lessen reliance on external nations. Asif emphasised that the proposed pact is not aimed at any specific country but is crucial for maintaining regional peace.

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India reacts

India stated that it is keeping a careful eye on the situation. According to Randhir Jaiswal, a spokesman for the Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi was aware that the agreement formalised a 'long-standing arrangement' between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. 'We will study the implications of this development for our national security as well as for regional and global stability,' Jaiswal stated. 'The Government remains committed to protecting India's national interests and ensuring comprehensive national security in all domains."On Friday, the new deal is anticipated to be inked in Saudi Arabia. The arrangements' specifics have not been disclosed.