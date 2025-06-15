Turkey denies involvement in the Air India crash, saying Turkish Technic did not maintain the Boeing 787-8 that crashed in Ahmedabad, killing 270 people.

The Turkish government has denied claims that one of its companies was responsible for maintaining the Air India aircraft that crashed in Ahmedabad earlier this week, killing 270 people. The tragic incident involved a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that was headed to London. In an official statement, Turkey’s Directorate of Communications' Center for Countering Disinformation said that the reports suggesting Turkish Technic carried out maintenance on the aircraft were completely false. The centre clarified that these claims were attempts to spread misinformation and damage the reputation of Turkey and its relationship with India. “The claim that Turkish Technic serviced the Boeing 787-8 aircraft involved in the crash is false,” the statement said. “This disinformation seems to be aimed at influencing public opinion and harming Turkiye-India relations.”

The aircraft, known as Air India Flight AI 171, took off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday afternoon. Just minutes after takeoff, it crashed into the BJ Medical College hostel and canteen complex. One passenger survived the crash, while the rest of the passengers and crew died. The site was quickly engulfed in flames, causing major damage to the college infrastructure.

According to Turkish officials, Turkish Technic only provides maintenance services to Air India’s B777 aircraft models under agreements signed in 2024 and 2025. The crashed aircraft, a Boeing 787-8, is not covered under that contract. “So far, Turkish Technic has not maintained any B787-8 aircraft for Air India,” the department stated.

Officials also said they do know which company carried out the last maintenance work on the crashed plane but chose not to reveal that information yet to prevent speculation.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has recovered the aircraft’s black box after 28 hours. A full investigation is now underway to determine the exact cause of the crash.

Meanwhile, authorities are identifying victims using DNA testing and returning the bodies to their families.