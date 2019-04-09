Tura Lok Sabha constituency: Candidates for 2019 LS poll, past results, all updates

Tura is one of the two Lok Sabha seats from Meghalaya which will be going to polls on April 11. Only three candidates are in fray from Tura. Ruling NPP has fielded Agatha Sangma from this seat. Agatha is a former MP of Tura and will be hoping to win again. Tura for a long time has been a Sangma pocketborough with Purno Sangma winning it multiple times. His son and daughter, Conrad and Agatha too have been MPs from Tura. While the Sangmas' have hopped parties, Tura remained loyal to them. Purno Sangma won the seat 11 times, Agatha Sangma has won it twice and Conrad once.

Looking to break the stranglehold, Congress has fielded heavyweight candidate Mukul Sangma from Tura. He is former CM and currently the leader of opposition in the state. BJP has fielded state vice president Rikman G Momin as their candidate. Interestingly, BJP is a part of the NPP government in the state but in Lok Sabha, many of the NEDA constituents are fighting separately. According to Ram Madhav, parties contesting independently is unlikely to dampen the spirits of NEDA, as it is a 'development platform'.

Tura consists of 24 Assembly segments. There are over 5 lakh voters from Tura, which is one of the major cities of the state. Since NPP is an ally of BJP, if Congress loses the seat, it is sure to go to the NDA kitty.