‘Tunisha Sharma was still breathing, Sheezan took her to far away hospital’: Actor’s mother makes fresh claims

Tunisha Sharma’s mother Vanita has come forward with fresh claims against Sheezan Khan, saying that the actress could have been saved.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 06:36 AM IST

TV actress Tunisha Sharma (File photo)

After Sheezan Khan’s sisters launched a long list of allegations against deceased actress Tunisha Sharma’s mother in the case of her death, Vanita Sharma has decided to hit back and come forward with fresh claims against her daughter’s former boyfriend.

Tunisha Sharma, a 21-year-old TV actress, was found hanging in one of the rooms on a TV show set in December 2022, and her former boyfriend Sheezan Khan was arrested on the charges of abetment to suicide shortly after. Khan still remains in judicial custody.

Tunisha Sharma’s mother Vanita Sharma came forward with fresh allegations against Sheezan Khan, saying that her daughter could have been saved and Khan purposefully took her to a faraway hospital rather than to the one just five minutes away from the sets.

While speaking to news agency ANI, Tunisha Sharma’s mother claimed that the actress was still breathing when she was discovered hanging from the TV set, and her life could have been saved if Sheezan Khan had not taken her to a hospital which was far away.

 

 

Tunisha Sharma’s mother Vanita Sharma said, “It could be a suicide or a murder. I say this because Sheezan took her to a hospital far away. There were hospitals 5 minutes from the set. Why not take her to a closer one? She was breathing and could've been saved.”

On claims that her relationship with the actress was strained and caused her mental stress, Vanita Sharma shared a clip of Tunisha dated December 21, where the actress could be heard saying, “I love you, mama. I cannot say how much I love you.”

Previously, Vanita had claimed that Tunisha was being pressured to convert to Islam by Sheezan Khan’s family ever since they had started their relationship. Dismissing these claims, Sheezan’s sisters had said that they had shared a good relationship with Tunisha, and her relationship with her mother was causing her mental distress.

Sheezan Khan had recently applied for bail but his plea was adjourned by the Vasai court, with the next hearing on January 9.

