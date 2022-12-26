Tunisha Sharma death: No love jihad, blackmail, affair angle as of now; Sheezan Khan arrested on abetment charges

TV actress Tunisha Sharma (File photo)

The sudden death of TV actress Tunisha Sharma sent shockwaves through the television industry of India, raising several rumours and twisted reports on the real reason behind her alleged suicide, mostly revolving around her former boyfriend Sheezan Khan.

While Sheezan Mohammad Khan was arrested by the police shortly after Tunisha’s death was reported, many media reports claimed that he had multiple affairs which drove her to suicide, also bringing in a love jihad angle in her tragic death.

The Vasai police, who are currently probing the matter, have clarified that no love jihad, blackmail, or affair angle has been discovered in the Tunisha Sharma death case against Sheezan Khan as of now, and investigations are still continuing.

The police also clarified that Khan has been arrested on the charges of abetment to suicide, and not on any sort of murder charges. The authorities are currently probing the Tunisha Sharma death case from both murder and suicide angles.

Earlier, media reports claimed that Sharma was pregnant at the time of her death, and the baby belonged to Sheezan Khan. These reports were rubbished after the JJ Hospital in Mumbai conducted her post-mortem, which showed that she was not pregnant.

According to the FIR lodged by Tunisha Sharma’s mother, Sheezan Khan had broken up with the actress around 15 days before she allegedly died by suicide. Khan was the boyfriend and co-actor of Tunisha Sharma on the TV show Ali Baba: Dastan-E-Kabul.

Tunisha’s uncle earlier claimed that she was very mentally disturbed and depressed after she spilt up with Khan, who was “in touch with many girls” during the course of their relationship. Sharma’s uncle also claimed that Khan had cheated on his niece during their relationship.

Tunisha Sharma was found hanging on the set of a TV show a few days ago, and her body was discovered after crew members broke open the door to her room. No suicide note was found near the body, so the alleged suicide is also being investigated as a murder.

