Tunisha Sharma case: Chargesheet reveals late actress' shocking WhatsApp chat with accused Sheezan Khan

Tunisha Sharma death case | Photo: Instagram

The Waliv police in Mumbai has filed a 524-page chargesheet in Tunisha Sharma's death case. As per Hindustan times' reports, the chargesheet was filed on February 16. This chargesheet reveasls some shocking details on the reasons behind the actress's death.

The chargesheet, reportedly, includes 31 witnesses including Tunisha's co-actors on the sets of Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul, family and friends. The chargesheet also includes a 10-minute-long conversation between the actress and Sheezan Khan which caused Tunihsa to take her own life.

As per the chargesheet, Sheezan deleted the chat and also points out that he might be responsible for Tunisha's death. “We have submitted the charge sheet along with the CCTV recordings showing that Tunisha was depressed after she spoke to Sheezan following which she hanged herself in the makeup room,” a police officer cited by the news portal said.

Meanwhile, the police are waiting for Tunisha’s clothes forensic reports to find out if the actress was assaulted or not. “We are still awaiting forensic reports of Tunisha’s clothes to find out whether there were any blood stains on them or some other indication that she was assaulted,” the officer added.

Actress Tunisha was found hanging in the make-up room of her show Ali Baba on December 24, 2023. A day after her death, her co-star Sheezan Khan was arrested after the late actress’ mother accused him of abetment to suicide and claimed that the actor ‘used’ her daughter. Reportedly, the two actors dated each other and broke up just 15 days before the actress’ death. Khan is currently in police custody.