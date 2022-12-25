Tunisha Sharma death: BJP MLA puts ‘love jihad’ spin on actress’s suicide, points figure at Sheezan Khan

TV actress Tunisha Sharma (File photo)

TV actress Tunisha Sharma was found hanging on the set of a TV in Palghar district’s Vasai area in Maharashtra on Saturday. Since her death, a controversy has erupted over the cause of her alleged suicide and the involvement of her former partner Sheezan Khan.

Now, Bhartiya Janta Party MLA Ram Kadam alleged that the death of Tunisha Sharma could be a case of “love jihad” since her former partner was from a different religion. He also said that the authorities should find out the “organizations” that are behind the tragic death of the actress.

Meanwhile, Sharma’s former boyfriend Sheezan Khan has been arrested by the police in a case of abetment to suicide, soon after an FIR was filed by the family of the actress. Sharma’s mother said that Khan had broken up with her daughter 15 days ago, which might have been the reason behind her death.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Ram Kadam said, “What was the reason for the suicide? Is there love jihad in this? Or is there some other issue? The investigation will reveal the truth, but Tunisha Sharma's family will 100 percent get justice. And if this is a case of love jihad, then the police will also probe what organisations are behind it and who the conspirators are.”

The BJP leader also said that the authorities will be probing the case from all angles, and the guilty will not be spared. Meanwhile, a case of abetment to suicide has been registered against Khan, who was also Tunisha Sharma’s co-star in the TV show 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul'.

While Sheezan Khan’s lawyer has said that the allegations against the actor are baseless, he has been sent to four-day police custody by a court in Vasai. The police said that Tunisha was found hanging in a room on the set of a TV show, but no suicide note was discovered.

The crew members discovered her body when they broke open the door to the room and found her hanging from the ceiling. The Vasai police are probing this matter from both angles – suicide or murder.

