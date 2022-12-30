Search icon
Tunisha Sharma death: Actress’ mother makes BOLD accusation against Sheezan Khan

Actor Sheezan Khan is in police custody on charges of abetment of suicide of his former girlfriend and co-actor Tunisha Sharma.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 30, 2022, 02:09 PM IST

Photo: IANS

Tunisha Sharma’s mother Vanita Sharma on Friday made a sensational claim against Sheezan Khan. She accused the late actress’ former boyfriend Khan of putting “pressure” on her to convert to Islam.

Talking to the media, Sharma alleged that Sheezan was constantly harassing Tunisha in different ways. The Alibaba: Dastan-e-Kabul actress was forced to do many things against her wishes, her mother claimed. Tunisha was pressured to embrace Islam, Vanita Sharma further alleged. 

The bold claims from Tunisha’s mother come a day after the actress’ bereaved family was visited by Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale. The central minister assured Tunisha’s family that he would ask Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis for a Rs 25 lakh compensation. 

Accused of abetting suicide, Tunisha’s co-actor and ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan is in judicial custody. Probe is ongoing after the 20-year-old TV and film actress committed suicide on December 24 on the set of a TV show in Vasai. Sheezan was arrested by the police on the next day after Vanita Sharma accused him of cheating Tunisha and allegedly abetting her suicide. 

READ | Tunisha Sharma's mother claims Sheezan Khan slapped actress on set: 'She cried a lot saying he used me'

(With inputs from agencies)

