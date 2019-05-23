Tumkur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 Live: Neck and Neck fight between JD(S) & BJP, HD Devegowda leads

The Tumkur Lok Sabha Constituency is one of the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies going to vote in Karnataka. The vote will be cast during the 2nd phase on April 18 and counting will be done on May 23.

It consists of the following segments - Chikkanayakanahalli, Tiptur, Turuvekere, Tumkur City, Tumkur Rural, Koratagere, Gubbi and Madhugiri.

In 2014, SP Muddahanumegowda of the Congress had won this seat by a margin of 74,000 votes beating GS Basavaraj of BJP.

In 2009, GS Basavaraj of the BJP won by a margin of 21,000 votes by beating then JD(S) candidate Muddahanumegowda.

In 2019 however, the seat went to the JD(S) and will see former PM HD Deve Gowda contest from this seat. He will take on BJP’s GS Basavaraju.

The seats going to poll in the 2nd phase are Bangalore Central, Bangalore North. Bangalore Rural, Bangalore South, Chamarajanagar, Chikkballapur, Chitradurga, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Kolar, Mandya, Mysore, Tumkur and Udupi Chikmagalur.

According to the officials, 237 candidates are in the field in 14 Lok Sabha constituencies that will go to polls in the second phase on April 23.

The officials said 45 candidates have withdrawn their nomination on Monday, the last day to withdraw papers for the second phase.

Belgaum with 57 has the maximum number of candidates, while Raichur with five have the lowest in the second phase, as well as in both phases on the whole.

For the first phase of polls on April 18, 241 candidates are in the fray. In 2014, BJP won 17 seats, Congress won 9 and the JD(S) two.