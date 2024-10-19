This comes after Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee had been the topic of discussion all over social media, including Twitter and Reddit.

Popular Indian YouTuber Gaurav Taneja has reunited with his wife, Ritu Rathee, following rumours about their separation. Amidst the buzz, Gaurav Taneja shared a photo with his wife Ritu, posing together in a car. He captioned the post, "To everyone reading this, your parents must have also gone through some tough times in their marriage and might not have even disclosed it to you (immediate family). Message is clear, jab tumhare maa baap ne tumhe apne relation mein nahi ghusaya, to please hum kaise ghusaye." This comes after Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee had been the topic of discussion all over social media, including Twitter and Reddit.

By sharing the post, Gaurav made it apparent to his fans and followers that he and Ritu are now happily married. However, there were a variety of responses in the YouTuber's comment section as soon as he published the post. Some of his supporters are delighted for him, while others believe that the couple is using the allegations as publicity.

One of the users wrote, "Sir I literally cried to see this post we love you bhaiya and bhabhi please please humesha aise hi sath raho, please."

Another user wrote, "Never cussed any of you two; I was only a little mad with Ritu because if you were not a good husband, it would be impossible to find one better."...