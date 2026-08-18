Tukaram Mundhe sends stern message to Bollywood stars over surrogate ads: ‘Nobody will be spared’

Maharashtra FDA chief Tukaram Mundhe has issued a fresh warning to Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff over alleged surrogate advertising. Here's what he said.

One of the most trending men on the internet today, Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, has once again turned the spotlight on Bollywood celebrities, asserting that 'no surrogate and misleading ads can be made'. He said that a 'fine of up to Rs 10 lakh can be imposed in the first stage' if the response to notices given to actors Shah Rukh Khan, Tiger Shroff and Ajay Devgn over their advertisement for a chewing elaichi brand.

Tukaram Mundhe warns against surrogate, misleading ads

While speaking to news agency ANI, the FDA Commissioner said that there should be an impact of the action taken by the FDA against violations of the Food Safety and Standards Act. ''We were observing and examining this. You can say that this comes a little later, but better late than never. We are working, and there should indeed be some impact. There are regulations for all such surrogate, false, and misleading ads. No surrogate or misleading ads can be made. There are restrictions on it and they are prohibited. Legal action can be taken,'' he said.

He also talked about the support from the government, opposition and public for the FDA, and said, ''I think this is really important. Besides support, participation is also important. I had said earlier too that this should become a public movement. I think we are taking the first step towards it. People are joining in because this is important for everyone's health. If we have to take India forward, and make this a healthy and strong India, a superpower, we have to have a Healthy India. If we have to make this a Healthy India, every citizen will have to stay healthy. So, food and medicine should be safe and standard. So, this work is in that direction. It is the responsibility of everyone to participate in this. If something wrong happens, report it. As a regulator, we will work. Food business operators, enterprises, drug licenses should follow the regulations. If we are able to do this, I will not need to take regulatory actions...We want to head in a direction where there is 100% self-compliance and regulators need not take action.''

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: On support from Govt, Opposition and public for the FDA, Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Tukaram Munde says, "I think this is really important. Besides support, participation is also important. I had said earlier too that this should become… pic.twitter.com/AdBh7AzY2j — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2026

Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff face FDA action

He was also asked about notices given to these three actors for alleged surrogate ads for a pan masala brand. He informed that if their response to these notices is unsatisfactory, it would invite a ''fine up to Rs 10 lakh in the first stage. If we are still not satisfied, action will be taken under the FSSAI Act's clauses about prohibited items.''

Why did the FDA issue notices to the actors?

For those unversed, notices were issued on Friday, August 14, with the three actors being asked to explain their role in the advertisement and their association with the brand. The notices were sent to Ajay Devgn at his residence in Juhu, SRK at Mannat, Bandra, and Tiger Shroff at his production house, Tiger Shroff Productions LLP.