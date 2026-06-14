Tughlakabad Fire Case: 4 arrested after CCTV footage reveals alleged conspiracy behind deadly blaze

Four people, including a 17-year-old girl, were apprehended after allegedly setting a scooter on fire in Delhi's Tughlakabad Extension over a financial dispute.

Delhi Police have apprehended four people, including a 17-year-old girl, for allegedly setting a scooter on fire in southeast Delhi's Tughlakabad Extension, an act that investigators say triggered a devastating blaze and explosion that killed three members of a family.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Friday and has raised serious concerns about both criminal intent and fire safety in densely populated residential areas.

CCTV footage leads investigators to suspects

According to police, CCTV footage captured the minor girl entering the residential building with her face covered by a dupatta shortly before the fire broke out. She was seen leaving the premises within minutes.

Investigators said the footage helped establish that the fire was not accidental but the result of a planned act.

The girl was apprehended first, leading police to the other accused, allegedly involved in the conspiracy.

Financial dispute allegedly behind the attack

During questioning, the minor allegedly told police that she had been persuaded by a 27-year-old woman, Sarita, to set fire to a scooter belonging to a man named Deepak, who lived on the building's fifth floor.

Police said Sarita allegedly provided petrol and a matchbox and encouraged the teenager to carry out the act because of a monetary dispute involving Deepak. Sarita was subsequently arrested.

Police allege larger conspiracy

Further investigation led police to two brothers, Niranjan, 33, and Rajkumar, 27, residents of Govindpuri's Navjeevan Camp.

According to police, Sarita told investigators that the plan was executed at the brothers' behest as an act of revenge linked to a personal dispute. All four accused, including the minor, have been apprehended.

Serious charges added to FIR

Following the arrests, police expanded the case to include several serious offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including:

Criminal conspiracy Culpable homicide Attempt to commit culpable homicide Mischief by fire House trespass by night

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

Three killed, several injured in the blaze

The fire erupted around 2:30 am on Friday in a residential building in Tughlakabad Extension.

Three members of a family lost their lives:

Sushila Devi, 70 Pankaj Pandey, 28 Soni, 20

Two other relatives, Guddi Devi, 50, and Mani, 18, sustained serious injuries but are now reported to be out of danger.

Three women living on the top floor of the building, Mumtaz and her two sisters, were also injured.

Fire began in the parking area

Police said the blaze originated in the ground-floor parking area, where at least seven two-wheelers, including an electric scooter, were parked.

The fire quickly spread, filling the building with thick smoke and trapping residents on the upper floors.

Many occupants struggled to escape as visibility dropped and exits became inaccessible.

Building safety concerns under scrutiny

Fire department officials said the five-storey building offered little protection once smoke spread through the structure.

Built on a roughly 100-square-yard plot, the building contained ten flats but reportedly lacked:

Fire exits Adequate ventilation systems Firefighting equipment Emergency evacuation measures

The tragedy has renewed concerns about fire safety standards in Delhi's unauthorised and regularised colonies, where many residential buildings fail to meet basic safety requirements. Police and fire officials continue to investigate the incident.