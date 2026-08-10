Tucson Horror: Indian student arrested in Germany after killing 19-year-old US girlfriend

Indian student Varun Batchigari, 20, was arrested in Germany after allegedly strangling his 19-year-old girlfriend Julissa Salazar in Arizona.

Indian student Varun Batchigari, 20, has been arrested at a German airport after allegedly strangling his 19-year-old girlfriend Julissa Rubi Salazar to death in Tucson, Arizona. Police say he fled the US and was trying to return to India when authorities tracked him down.

Murder found during welfare check in Tucson

Salazar's family requested a welfare check, and Tucson Police discovered her dead inside her apartment close to the University of Arizona on Thursday. Around 4 PM local time, officers arrived and discovered the college student unconscious and exhibiting trauma symptoms. The main suspect was determined to be Salazar's lover, Batchigari. Detectives suspect he stole Salazar's phone and credit cards and sent her mother multiple texts following the murder, according to KOLD.

Salazar had been considering ending the relationship after being sexually assaulted and subjected to aggressive behaviour, according to the police. Investigators were informed by roommates that on August 5, they heard loud screaming coming from Salazar's room. When they inquired about her well-being, she said that there had only been an argument and that she was alright. According to court documents obtained by The New York Post, Batchigari was charged with assault in Pima County Court on May 26 for allegedly intentionally causing harm. Investigators were also informed by one lady that, while she did not report it at the time, Batchigari had sexually attacked her on Halloween.

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Suspect traced to Germany, faces extradition

The search for Batchigari was initiated after police discovered his flight path from Tucson to Houston and then to Berlin. An arrest warrant was issued, leading to collaboration between Arizona police and federal agents for his detention in Germany. He faces extradition to Arizona on a first-degree murder charge. Batchigari, a former business analytics student at the University of Arizona, had been expelled following an altercation and recently lost his job, which affected his rent and immigration status. Police have not confirmed if these circumstances contributed to the killing.