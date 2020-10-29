Gurugram: 21 year old tuberculosis patient alleges rape in ICU of a renowned hospital

A 21-year-old TB patient has alleged rape by a man named Vikas when she was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of a renowned private hospital in Gurugram. The woman wrote and named her alleged rapist before her parents, after six days, when she gained consciousness.

In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old tuberculosis patient has alleged rape by a man named Vikas when she was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Fortis Hospital in Gurugram. The incident came to light when the woman gained consciousness after six days and wrote the name of her alleged rapist when her parents came to visit her.

On Tuesday, the woman told her father about the incident, following which, a case was filed. The family of the girl suspects that she was raped between October 21 and October 27.

However the police and the hospital management were tightlipped about the identity of Vikas. Sources say only hospital attendants and patients' relatives were allowed inside the ICU.

The woman, who is from Mahendergarh, was admitted to the hospital on October 21st this month with breathing problems. Looking at her condition the doctors put her on ventilator support in the ICU. The patient was in a semi-conscious state then.

Parents of the victim have lodged a police complain with the Sushant Lok police station. Her parents have urged the police to conduct a medical examination at a gevernment facility as is mandatory procedure in rape cases.

DCP (east) Maqsood Ahmed said a case of rape had been registered and the police have initiated an investigation. 'It’s not clear if Vikas is a hospital staff or not. We are trying to find out,' the DCP said.

Doctors at the hospital have, however, said that the patient is not in a condition to give a statement. Police will record the victim's statement once her condition is a little stable.

Meanwhile Fortis said in a statement, 'The patient came to the hospital on October 21 with severe respiratory symptoms and pulmonary tuberculosis. She was admitted to the ICU and from the second day of her admission she is on ventilator support. Six days after admission, the patient has alleged that she has been violated within the hospital premises on the day of admission. Post complaint, police have been immediately informed. The hospital is fully co-operating with authorities and furnishing all informations.'