'Tu idhar udhar...': Priyanka Gandhi targets BJP, PM Modi over corruption, inflation

Priyanka Gandhi targets BJP, PM Modi over corruption, inflation

Just days ahead of Karnataka Assembly election, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday (May 7) slammed the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for trying to divert the attention of public from real issues.

Addressing a rally in Karnataka, Priyanka Gandhi said, “Since the election campaign has started, all of us from Congress have been asking BJP leaders and PM Modi to come to the matter at hand.”

“I saw today morning, that for the first time during election campaign, PM Modi spoke on inflation, development and on the issue that public face. But when evening came and I checked the news again, I saw that once again he had gone off the tracks. Once again he left the talks of inflations, development, and employment and started talking about some international conspiracy,” remarked the senior Congress leader.

Taking a dig at the BJP, Priyanka said that the saffron party should understand that the common people want to discuss the issues which affect them.

"Tu idhar udhar ki baat na kar, yeh bata kaafila kyun loota; Mujhe rehjano se gila nahi, teri rehbari ka sawaal hai. (Don't talk of unrelated matters, tell me why did the loot happen; I am not angry with the dacoits, but I have complaints with your leadership),” Priyanka noted.

The Assembly election in Karnataka will be held on May 10 and the counting of votes is scheduled to take place on May 13.