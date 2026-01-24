INDIA

TTD Laddu Ghee Scandal: Pomil Jain, Vipin Jain among 36 accused in Rs 250 crore adulteration case

After 15-month long nvestigation, the CBI-led Special Investigation Team (SIT) has filed the final charge-sheet in the Tirumala laddu ghee adulteration case, accusing Pomil Jain, Vipin Jain, among 36 other,s before the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Court in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore.

