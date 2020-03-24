TTD suspends Srivari Darshan till March 31, restricts entry amid coronavirus outbreak

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has extended the suspension of Srivari darshan till March 31 for pilgrims due to the coronavirus outbreak. All the daily Kainkaryams will, however, be performed by Archakas as usual and only a few people from the staff are allowed inside the main temple for rituals.

Devasthanam has also given the option of cancellation of â‚¹300 special entry darshan tickets, Arjitha Seva tickets and accommodation refund for online bookings from March 25 onwards.

For Tirumala, only the employes on duty and locals are allowed to enter Tirumala Hills. It has been strictly announced that locals from Tirumala will not be allowed to come out of their homes and report to Ashwini Hospital if they have symptoms of flu.

The Tirupati Municipal Corporation (TMC) has also taken an initiative to put an indelible ink stamp on suspected persons and notices have been put up on home quarantine sites. All sectoral officers have been given strict orders to stamp their left-hand forearm and set date on the round seal while putting a date mark adjacent to the forearm.

On the other hand, TTD is barring visitors to the administrative building and also imposing mandatory thermal scanning for all its employees attending duty. All employees are permitted inside the building only after they wash and sanitize their hands with sanitizers provided at the entry gates. Guidelines have also been issued against the gathering of people at any point and instructions have been given to work on a shift basis till April 4.

The option of work from home is given to 50% of the people who can use the e-office app while the other 50% will work from the office. All those working from home will coordinate with their respective HoDs.

So far Sri Venkateshwara Institute Medical Sciences (SVIMS) is doing the tests for suspected cases. A total of 27 tests have been done in Chittoor District and no positive case has been found.