TsuNaMo aftershocks in West Bengal, Karnataka as defections hit

The aftershocks of Modi 'TsuNaMo' continued even after the Lok Sabha elections, with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal and Congress-JDS government in Karnataka struggling to keep their flock together. The situation for Kamal Nath led-Congress government in Madhya Pradesh continues to remain grim.

There has been an exodus in TMC with three MLAs and over 60 councillors of three municipalities joining the BJP. Even as TMC chief-cum-chief minister Mamata Banerjee tried to put up a brave front, her leaders switched sides in the presence of former TMC leader Mukul Roy and BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvarghiya.

Among the legislators who joined, two –Subhrangshu Roy son of Mukul Roy and Tusharkanti Bhattacharya – are from the TMC and one Debendra Nath Roy from CPM. Among the councillors 18 are from Halishahr municipality, 17 from Nauhati and 14 from Kancharapada, announced Vijayvarghiya.

"This is only the beginning, the first phase of exodus from the TMC. Like the Lok Sabha elections, the process of joining the BJP will also complete in seven phases," quipped Vijayvarghiya.

Mukul Roy, once considered Mamata's right hand man, claimed that the process of exodus will pick up speed in the next few days in consonance with what PM Modi said about 40 MLAs of TMC being in touch with the BJP during the final leg of LS polls."In next few months the BJP will take control of 55-60 municipalities in West Bengal," claimed Roy.

The TMC retorted feebly claiming that only two of its MLAs, including suspended son of Mukul Roy have joined the BJP. Six TMC legislators have joined BJP since Roy's defection in November 2017.

The cross over marks a huge boost for the BJP that left Trinamool tottering by winning 18 of the West Bengal's 42 Lok Sabha seats last week - up from two seats in 2014.

Meanwhile, the impact of BJP's phenomenal surge in Karnataka pushed the Congress-JDS coalition government on the verge of collapse on Tuesday. The Congress rushed its emissaries K Venugopal and Ghulam Nabi Azad to Bengaluru to check the possible defections. Chief Minister, HD Kumaraswamy too held meetings to pacify disgruntled legislators.

Alarm bells for the coalition government had started tolling after two Congress legislators -- Ramesh Jarkiholi and Dr Sudhakar - recently met senior BJP leader SM Krishna. The disastrous performance in the LS polls brought to fore the fissures -- a JDS lawmaker said he worked against the Congress candidates and helped BJP win.

Kumaraswamy is in a tight spot after Congress legislators put pressure to get ministerial berths in the government. The cabinet expansion that has only three vacancies was put on hold by Kumaraswamy.

Sensing an opportunity, BJP's Karnataka chief B S Yeddyurappa on Tuesday said it would be better if the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition dissolves the assembly and goes for fresh elections. "In 177 assembly constituencies out of 224, we are in number one place. We have won 26 LS seats. They should dissolve the assembly and go for fresh elections," Yeddyurappa said. Either way, the survival of Karnataka government hangs precariously with options running out every hour. Scenario is expected to become clear after last ditch scramble effort by Venugopal with Congress legislators today.

Post-Poll Party Hopping

PM Modi claims 40 TMC MLAs in touch with BJP