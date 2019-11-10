TSRTC employees strike: 7 cops injured, over 1200 arrested; police say protests supported by 'Maoists'

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees on Saturday carried out a protest march near Tank Bund in Hyderabad. As many as seven policemen were injured in the event after the demonstrators pelted stones at the cops, following which over 1200 of the protesters were arrested, according to Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, who said that the protests were supported by opposition parties of the state.

The police also said that they had earlier turned down a request to stage the 'Chalo Tank Bund' protest by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the TSRTC employees, supported by some 'Maoist frontal organisations' and outfits like the PDSU, RSU and other opposition outfits.

"The RTC employees violated the police order and mobilized various people from several districts of Telangana. They tried to come to the Tank Bund area but they were prevented by the police successfully. The protesters pelted stones at the police officers and seven police personnel got injured including senior officers of the rank of Additional DCP and ACP," news agency ANI quoted the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad city.

He also added that in order to stop the violent mob, the police lathicharged the protesters, dispersing the crowd. "Cases have been registered against the leaders and those who participated in stone-pelting and mob violence. Over 1266 people have been arrested so far," the Commissioner said.

The KCR-led Telangana state government had been instructed by the Telangana High Court on Thursday to hold discussions with the protesting TSRTC employees and solve the matter.

Last month, a day after a striking TSRTC staffer set himself ablaze, another employee allegedly attempted suicide in Warangal before he was stopped by the police.

TSRTC employees have been on strike and protesting since October 5, demanding the merger of the RTC with the government.