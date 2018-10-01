TSLPRB police constable prelims test answer keys expected soon: check here

Thousands of candidates who are waiting for the answer keys for the Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constable (Civil) and/or equivalent positions can heave a sigh of relief as the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) is likely to release them very soon.

The answer keys, once released, can be downloaded from the official website, tslprb.in.

The TSLPRB had released the notification for 16,925 vacancies for SCT PC Civil and/or equivalent positions on May 31st this year. The Preliminary Key for the constable test will be made available on the official website.

The Preliminary Written Test for the Recruitment of SCT PCs Civil and/or equivalent Posts was conducted in 966 Examination Centres located in 40 Places (almost all the important Cities and Towns) throughout the State.

The process of raising objections will be revealed with the release of the answer keys.

"Candidates will be given 3 days’ time to submit Objections, if any, on Preliminary Key for each question individually in the Web Template made available to them in their respective Accounts. It is once again cautioned that every individual (question) objection, has to be submitted separately, by mentioning the details in the above Proforma. Objections with insufficient information will not be considered. No manual representations will be entertained in this regard," said TSLPRB in a notification posted on the side.