TS Tirumurti appointed as India's Permanent Representative to United Nations

Headlines

Amitabh Bachchan shares he gave Rs 5000 to little girl selling Gajra worth Rs 500 in Mumbai rains

Monsoon health: Why do leptospirosis cases rise in rainy season? Here's how to prevent it

Deepika Padukone, Raftaar-backed startup shuts down; here's what co-founder says

KGF 1 and 2, starring Yash, to release in Japan on this date, fans say 'time to roar'

Ram Charan gears up for 'Game Changer' after paternity leave

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Amitabh Bachchan shares he gave Rs 5000 to little girl selling Gajra worth Rs 500 in Mumbai rains

Monsoon health: Why do leptospirosis cases rise in rainy season? Here's how to prevent it

Deepika Padukone, Raftaar-backed startup shuts down; here's what co-founder says

5 worst mothers in the animal world

Most expensive housing societies in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon

Bollywood actresses who worked during pregnancy

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sara Ali Khan is 'feeling like a zebra' as she poses in white saree with monochrome halter blouse at Cannes 2023

Who is Babul Bihari? Bhojpuri singer accused of raping minor girl

Meet influencer Sofia Ansari, who earns nearly Rs 1 crore per year; was banned by Instagram for semi-nude photos, videos

PM Modi visits Odisha train accident site and Biden cheers $31.4-trillion debt ceiling deal, DNA News Wrap, June 03

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2023: Kolkata Defeats Chennai By 6 Wickets To Keep Playoffs Hopes Alive

Manoj Bajpayee says people are ‘brutal’ towards films on social media

Amitabh Bachchan shares he gave Rs 5000 to little girl selling Gajra worth Rs 500 in Mumbai rains

KGF 1 and 2, starring Yash, to release in Japan on this date, fans say 'time to roar'

Nargis Fakhri opens up on on-screen nudity, says 'I would never be naked for...'

Homeviral

viral

TS Tirumurti appointed as India's Permanent Representative to United Nations

Tirumurti replaces senior diplomat Syed Akbaruddin.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 30, 2020, 10:30 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Veteran diplomat TS Tirumurti has been appointed as India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations on Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday. Tirumurti, a 1985-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, is currently serving as Secretary in the MEA.

"Tirumurti has been appointed as the next Ambassador/Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations at New York," the MEA said in a statement.

Tirumurti replaces senior diplomat Syed Akbaruddin, who was always at the forefront of effectively putting up India's stand on crucial issues at the UN for several years. He took charge of the office in January 2016 and he is due for retirement shortly.

Joint Secretary Deepak Mittal, who is presently serving as joint secretary in the Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran (PAI) division of the MEA, was appointed as India's Ambassador to Qatar, while another seasoned diplomat, Piyush Srivastava, has been named India's next Ambassador to Bahrain. 

The government has also appointed Jaideep Mazumdar as India's ambassador to Austria. Mazumdar is currently serving as Indian envoy to the Philippines.

Namrata S Kumar as has been appointed as India's next ambassador to the Republic of Slovenia.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'53 minutes for 5.5 overs': Time wasting tactic in Duleep Trophy sparks 'spirit of cricket' debate

Sourav Ganguly-backed IIM alumnus' company to challenge Zomato, Swiggy

Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys beach volleyball match with her son Taimur on their Italian vacation

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bebika Dhurve, stop playing victim card, learn to listen | Opinion

This city has highest annual salary package in India, it’s not Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru; average pay is Rs 28 lakh

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sara Ali Khan is 'feeling like a zebra' as she poses in white saree with monochrome halter blouse at Cannes 2023

Who is Babul Bihari? Bhojpuri singer accused of raping minor girl

Meet influencer Sofia Ansari, who earns nearly Rs 1 crore per year; was banned by Instagram for semi-nude photos, videos

These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows

Sunil Dutt, Nargis, Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood actors who almost died while shooting films

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE