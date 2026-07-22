'Truth has finally emerged': Lalit Modi reveals plans to return to India after major tribunal relief

The Appellate Tribunal under SAFEMA has given major relief to Lalit Modi and various others in the 2009 IPL South Africa FEMA case after which the IPL founder said that he will return to India. V

After a major relief in the 2009 IPL South Africa FEMA case, IPL founder and former chairman Lalit Modi has expressed hope that he would likely return to India. His remark came after the Appellate Tribunal under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators - Forfeiture of Property - Act (SAFEMA) gave in its verdict in the case.

The tribunal court's relief to Lalit Modi and other appellants came after it set aside most of the ED's findings and penalties in the 2009 IPL South Africa FEMA case.

Expressing happiness over the court's verdict, the IPL founder and former chief said, "I'm really happy with the verdict yesterday. It's really been a great day. 16 years I have fought and whatever I have been saying to the media and to everybody has finally emerged as the truth."

Feeling much relieved after the court ruled in his favour, the 62-year-old said, "I'm really happy that the tribunal has ruled in my favour. I was only concerned with the well-being of the IPL and nothing and nothing at all. That is the most dear to me. Now that chapter is behind me, I'm going to move on in my life and I'm looking forward to coming back to India."

He further stated that he will come back to India by the end of this year or early next year. "My daughter is due with my grandson in October and hopefully everything will be well and I'll be back in India." The IPL founder made these statements via a self-made video.

What is the case about?

Earlier on Tuesday, a bench of Chairman Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Member Rajesh Malhotra partly allowed the appeals against the ED's order dated May 31, 2018, which had imposed penalties on BCCI, Lalit Modi, N Srinivasan, M P Pandove, the State Bank of India and its former Chief Manager A K Nazeer Khan for alleged violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The case relates to the 2009 IPL season, which was shifted from India to South Africa due to the General Elections to the Lok Sabha. The ED had alleged that BCCI violated FEMA rules while sending money abroad for organising the tournament and had imposed penalties running into several crores on BCCI and its office-bearers.The Tribunal also cleared the authorised dealer bank and its officer of liability, holding that the foreign remittances were processed in the normal course and could not be treated as FEMA violations on their part.

However, the Tribunal upheld the ED's findings on two limited issues. It upheld the penalty of Rs 4 crore on BCCI for remitting an amount higher than what was reflected in its books of accounts. It also agreed that there was a delay in bringing ticket sale money back to India but reduced BCCI's penalty on this issue from Rs 4 crore to Rs 1 crore, noting that the money was eventually repatriated.