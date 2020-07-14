'Truth can be distorted, not defeated': Sachin Pilot reacts after being removed from Rajasthan Congress cabinet

Headlines

Apple iPhone 13 available at Rs 21,899 on Flipkart after Rs 38,001 off, Apple iPhone 15 to go on sale from September 22

LVMH and Gucci to expand their footprint in India through new outlets in Ambani's luxury mall

Suresh Raina predicts this Indian batter to be India's next Virat Kohli, aims to emulate Rohit Sharma's 2019 World Cup m

Worsening India-Canada relations spark panic in Punjab; Amit Shah holds meeting with Akali leader Badal

Shafali Verma scripts history, becomes the first Indian cricketer to achieve a significant Asian Games feat.

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Women’s Reservation Bill passes Lok Sabha test but will only be implemented after 2029, here's why

Apple iPhone 13 available at Rs 21,899 on Flipkart after Rs 38,001 off, Apple iPhone 15 to go on sale from September 22

LVMH and Gucci to expand their footprint in India through new outlets in Ambani's luxury mall

As Jaane Jaan releases, here are 8 best films of Kareena Kapoor

7 Side effects of eating raw garlic everyday

Benefits of doing meditation daily

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Women’s Reservation Bill passes Lok Sabha test but will only be implemented after 2029, here's why

Women’s Reservation Bill passed in Lok Sabha, unveiling why India needs women quota in politics

India's Mohammed Siraj becomes No. 1 ODI bowler after his spell of 6 for 21 in Asia Cup 2023 final

'Chhoti filmon ka chance nahi...': Vicky Kaushal reveals they were scared before Zara Hatke Zara Bachke released

Watch: Lakshmi Manchu gets angry, hits man as he interrupts her interview, fans defend her

Elon Musk wants Taylor Swift to post 'music, concert videos' directly on Twitter, Swifties say 'start paying fan pages'

HomeIndia

India

'Truth can be distorted, not defeated': Sachin Pilot reacts after being removed from Rajasthan Congress cabinet

Pilot has been removed from the post of the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan and as well as the state Congress chief.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2020, 02:49 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Moments after Sachin Pilot was sacked by the Congress from the posts of the Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and the state party chief, the veteran leader took to Twitter to post his reactions. Tweeting in Hindi, Pilot said that the truth can be distorted but not defeated.

"Satya ko pareshan kiya ja sakta hai, parajit nahi," posted Pilot from his official handle on the microblogging social network website. His tweet roughly translates as, "The truth can be distorted, not defeated." 

 

 

Pilot has been removed from the post of the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan and as well as the state Congress chief. This was done moments after the leader skipped the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) on Tuesday at the Fairmount hotel in Jaipur for the second time in a row.

As the second CLP meeting was underway today, it was reported that 102 MLAs present there at the Jaipur hotel had unanimously demanded that Sachin Pilot be removed from the party.

After the meeting, the Congress, in a statement, said that Pilot was "ensnared" by the BJP to bring down the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan. Two other ministers, Vishvender Singh and Ramesh Meena, who had joined Pilot in rebelling against the current regime in the state have also been dropped.

Govind Singh Dotasra has been appointed as the new Rajasthan Congress chief.

Senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ahmed Patel, P Chidambaram, and KC Venugopal had spoken to Sachin Pilot several times, but Pilot still did not attend the Congress Legislature Party meeting today, reported news agencies.

Rajasthan is witnessing a magnifying political crisis after Pilot had rebelled against the Ashok Gehlot-led government over 'being sidelined'. Currently, the Congress government in the state is staring at a crisis as Pilot has a few loyalist MLAs on his side.

On late Monday night, the camp belonging to Pilot had released a video of around 15 loyalist MLAs sitting together at a hotel in Haryana's Manesar. Although Sachin Pilot is not seen in the video, some of the legislators in the clip have their faces turned towards the camera. Congress MLAs such as Inder Raj Gurjar, PR Meena, GR Khatana, and Harish Meena can be seen in the video. The 10-second video clip presumably sends a direct and strong message to the Congress leadership that Sachin Pilot is not in a mood to relent and that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will have to face some harsh days ahead in order to safeguard his government.

In the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting held earlier on Monday morning at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence, around 12 Congress MLAs were missing. After the meeting, Congress estimated that Gehlot's government has the support of 106 MLAs.

Following that, the grand old party moved its MLAs to a resort to keep out of the reach of the BJP, claiming that the saffron camp is trying to bribe legislators in order to 'destabilize' the Gehlot-led government in the state.

So far, the Gehlot government had the support of 123 MLAs, including 107 Congress MLAs, 2 MLAs of Bharatiya Tribal Party, one RLD MLA, and 13 Independents, but of these 123 MLAs, he is now left with only 101 MLAs. Out of the 22 rebel MLAs, Sachin Pilot has claimed the support of 19 Congress MLAs and 3 Independents.

In Rajasthan's total 200 assembly seats, 101 MLAs are needed to save the government, but two MLAs of the Indian Tribal Party have also pulled out of the Gehlot government, which currently has the support of merely 99 legislators. But what is more worrying for Ashok Gehlot is that among the remaining 99 MLAs, several are claimed to be of Sachin Pilot's camp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Adidas unveils Team India's jersey for ODI Cricket World Cup 2023

Who was Khalistani leader Hardeep Nijjar? Why his assassination is putting strain on India-Canada ties

Indian startup with over Rs 8,200 crore valuation, beats Scoro, HubSpot, and has Apple as its client

'Not trying to provoke India but…’: Justin Trudeau over Hardeep Nijjar killing row

Meet IAS Sreenath K, who worked as coolie, cracked UPSC exam using Railway’s Wi-Fi; know his success story

MORE

MOST VIEWED

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

In pics: Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple with family after winning National Award for Mimi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE