Trump warns India again, says putting tariffs on American products 'no longer acceptable'

US President Donald Trump has once again raked the issue of tariffs on US products with India and said it will no longer be acceptable.

Taking it to Twitter, Donald Trump on Tuesday tweeted, "India has long had a field day putting Tariffs on American products. No longer acceptable!"

The statement from US President has come a couple of weeks after PM Modi and Donald Trump had met on the sidelines of G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan.

PM Modi and Donald Trump held a bilateral meeting and discussed all the impending issues between the two nations.

The two leaders agreed to resolve trade issues which have been bone of contention between in the ties between the two nations.

Both leaders agreed that trade issues need to be discussed and trade ministers of both countries will be meeting soon to resolve issues, the date of which is being decided.

While PM Modi said that New Delhi was "committed to India-US ties", Trump congratulated him for his re-election. "You deserve it. You have done a great job," Trump told Modi.

"We have become great friends and our countries have never been closer...We'll work together in many ways including military," Trump added.