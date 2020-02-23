Trump turns Baahubali: US President shares morphed video clip ahead of India visit; Twitter can't keep calm

President of the United States of America Donald Trump on Saturday pulled another one of his bizarre moves on Twitter ahead of his highly-publicised and much-anticipated India visit. He also said that he was looking forward to being with his "great friends" in India.

On this day, Trump took to Twitter to share a morphed clip of a scene from the south Indian blockbuster film 'Baahubali', but one where the face of the protagonist of the movie (played by actor Prabhas) was superimposed with Trump's own. The clip also featured morphed faces of the rest of Trump's family - wife Melania, daughter Ivanka, and also Trump Jr.

The clip where the protagonist can be seen rampaging in a war can be interpreted in several ways, most obvious would be Trump attempting to restore peace in his kingdom.

A Twitter user had uploaded the clip on the social media site with the caption, "To celebrate Trump's visit to India I wanted to make a video to show how in my warped mind it will go......USA and India united!"

Trump then retweeted the post, and wrote the caption, "Look so forward to being with my great friends in INDIA!"

Look so forward to being with my great friends in INDIA! https://t.co/1jdk3AW6fG — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2020

In the video which places the backdrop in a village setting, the US President appears as a great saviour and is welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India. in the short animated clip, Donald Trump also rides a chariot with First Lady Melania Trump and. A horse could also be seen carrying on his soldiers his son Donald Junior and daughter Ivanka Trump.

Not just that, the video serves as powerful political propaganda, even though it looks like a simple morphed video meme. In the clip, Trump, riding an elephant marked by the logo of the Republican Party, could be seen setting on fire the effigy of Raavan, here marked with 'D' in a big circle, representing the Democratic Party, one of the two major contemporary political parties in the United States which is also the rival to Trump in the presidential race.

One Twitter user noted that Trump could be "using his presidential platform to encourage cheap meme culture and internet trolling as a powerful political force."

Meme culture has everything he needs. It’s a critique against polished and well crafted videos from production studios that come off as too elitist. It dumbs everything down to a cheap laugh so that you can ignore complex and nuanced issues. It’s pure Trumpism and is effective. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) February 22, 2020

Meanwhile, others took the video light-heartedly and welcomed the US President for his upcoming visit to India.

Meme culture has everything he needs. It’s a critique against polished and well crafted videos from production studios that come off as too elitist. It dumbs everything down to a cheap laugh so that you can ignore complex and nuanced issues. It’s pure Trumpism and is effective. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) February 22, 2020

US President Donald Trump is visiting Ahmedabad and New Delhi on February 24-25 along with his wife and First Lady Melania Trump.

Security arrangements are being tightened around the city ahead of the high-profile, highly-publicised visit.