Trump to deliver 30-minute speech at 'Howdy, Modi!' event in Houston, to spend 100 minutes with PM

US President Donald Trump will address the Indian diaspora at the "Howdy, Modi: Shared Dreams, Bright Futures" event at 9:30 pm (IST) in Houston on Sunday, according to the White House.

The mega event will witness leaders of the two largest democracies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump, sharing a stage before the largest gathering ever -- over 50,000 Indian-Americans -- for an elected foreign leader visiting the US.

President Trump will deliver a 30-minute speech focusing on India-US relations at the event, PTI reported, quoting sources. The presence of Trump at the Indian diaspora event will not be just a guest appearance but he will spend 100 minutes at the NRG Stadium, from 10:50 am to 12:30 pm (local time), the schedule released by the White House on late Saturday night noted.

While the White House did not specify the duration of his speech, PTI reported that it is believed that his remarks could last as long as 30 minutes.

He will also be present in the audience during PM Modi's address and will leave after the conclusion of the event.

The roughly three-hour-long event is being organised at the sprawling NRG Football Stadium, one of the largest in the US, which has served as a venue for some of the most impressive events starring Beyonce, Metallica, to name a few.

The summit, with the theme of "Shared Dreams, Bright Futures" will highlight the contributions of Indian-Americans in enriching the American life for the last seven decades as well as the key role they have played in strengthening relations between the two nations.

The event is a reflection of the deep and special relationship between India and the US, one that has often been described as the 'defining partnership' of the 21 century.

Terming the development "historic" and "unprecedented", Indian Ambassador to US, Harshvardhan Shringla, said that it represents "personal chemistry and friendship" between the two leaders.

"The two leaders addressing the 'Howdy, Modi!' event is historic and unprecedented. It reflects not only the closeness and comfort levels in the relationship but also the personal chemistry and friendship between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump," Shringla told ANI.

Modi's chemistry with both Trump and former President Barack Obama reflect that the Indian Prime Minister has been able to transcend the political divide in the US. Moreover, the fact that House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, the second highest-ranking Democrat, will also address the gathering, further reflects the strong bipartisan support for the relationship between the two countries.

(With ANI inputs)