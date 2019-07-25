Trump's Kashmir mediation comments: India says time to move on

Days after United States President Donald Trump ruffled up feathers by his offers of mediation on Kashmir, India has said it is now time to "move on" since clarification has been given by both sides.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar in his weekly press briefing on Thursday said, "There was a statement made by us, External Affairs Minister (S Jaishankar) in both houses of the Parliament. US State Department has issued a clarification in this regard."

Calling India-US ties important, Raveesh said, "We have a very strong strategic partnership, we have deep convergences on a range of issues. We have excellent trade and investment linkages."

He added, "Our relationship with the US remains multifaceted.. stands on its own merit. We have broadened convergence."

Trump earlier this week riled up India when he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his meet with him on the sidelines of G20 summit had asked him to mediate between India and Pakistan on Kashmir issue.

This was immediately dismissed by India with Jaishankar "categorically" assuring the Parliament that no such suggestion was ever made. The US State Department to said it's a bilateral issue and US can only assist.