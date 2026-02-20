Trump's global tariffs struck down as US Supreme Court rules 6-3; What does it mean for India?

The ruling is expected to have wide-ranging consequences for global trade, businesses, consumers, inflation trends and household finances across the country. The verdict marks a notable shift from a series of recent wins for Trump at the Supreme Court. Know how it impacts India.

The US Supreme Court on Friday struck down President Donald Trump’s sweeping global tariffs imposed under a national emergency law. The court ruled that tariffs were illegal because Trump overstepped his authority. In a 6-3 decision, the court said Trump couldn't use the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose broad import taxes. The law allows presidents to regulate commerce during emergencies, but it doesn't explicitly mention tariffs, added the court, The Washington Post reported.

US Supreme Court strikes down Trump's global tariffs

The ruling is expected to have wide-ranging consequences for global trade, businesses, consumers, inflation trends and household finances across the country. The verdict marks a notable shift from a series of recent wins for Trump at the Supreme Court. Over the past year, the justices had largely sided with the administration in interim orders, allowing policies such as a ban on transgender troops serving in the military, granting the United States Department of Defence access to sensitive data, and enabling significant cuts to the Education Department while legal challenges continued, The Washington Post reported.

The financial implications of the ruling are substantial. The tariffs in question cover trillions of dollars in trade, and the US government collected nearly USD 134 billion in levies through December 14 under the contested authority, The Washington Post reported. According to estimates by the Tax Foundation, Trump's trade war will cost American households approximately USD 1,100 each in 2025, The Post reported.

The judgment came days after the United States and India announced that they had reached a framework for an Interim Agreement regarding reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade. With this major development, the impact can be taken as a win for India, as it could lead to the removal of punitive tariffs imposed on Indian goods, particularly in sectors like textiles, gems and jewellery, and agriculture. With this ruling, both countries could now push for more favourable exports to the US and improve trade relations, focusing on mutual benefits.

Trump's tariffs struck down: What does it mean for India?

India's interim bilateral agreement with the US is a "stability bridge" protecting exporters, and this ruling strengthens India's negotiating position, says Saurabh Agarwal, Tax Partner, EY India. 'While we have already proactively secured our interests through the interim bilateral agreement, this judicial correction in the US further strengthens our negotiating hand. The interim pact serves as a critical 'stability bridge,' protecting Indian exporters from sudden volatility while tariff-level negotiations continue. We see this as a net positive; it allows India to double down on its manufacturing momentum without the immediate threat of arbitrary trade barriers," says Mr Agarwal.

"Our focus remains on transitioning this into a comprehensive Bilateral Trade Agreement that honours reciprocal market access while safeguarding India's strategic domestic priorities. However, duties under section 232 continue impacting sectors such as steel, aluminium, automobiles, etc.," he adds.



Earlier, the US and India had agreed on an interim trade framework, marking a significant step towards a comprehensive Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA). Under the agreement, India will eliminate or reduce tariffs on US industrial goods and various agricultural products, including dried distillers' grains, red sorghum, tree nuts, and soybean oil. In return, the US will apply an 18% reciprocal tariff on Indian goods like textiles, leather, and organic chemicals, but will remove tariffs on certain products, including generic pharmaceuticals, gems, and aircraft parts, once the interim agreement is finalised.