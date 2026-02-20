FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Trump's big reaction to US Supreme Court ruling on his sweeping tariffs: 'Have backup plan'

New Zealand vs Pakistan weather update: Will rain disrupt T20 World Cup Super 8 clash in Colombo?

Trump's global tariffs struck down as US Supreme Court rules 6-3; What does it mean for India?

Why did India choose Pax Silica over Board of Peace? Why did Pakistan join Trump-led forum, was kept away from body for silicon supply chain?

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma's team hits back at Anoushka Sharma's viral claim refuting being Ravi Shankar’s last disciple: 'Truth speaks through art'

MS Dhoni’s CSK teammate announces divorce from wife days before fourth anniversary

Earthquake with magnitude of 5.8 on Richter scale jolts Afghanistan

Who is Ranvir Sachdeva? Eight-year-old coder meets Google CEO, OpenAI chief, addresses AI Summit 2026

Deja Vu of Kargil? Why did Pakistan Army disown its soldiers in BLA captivity? Leaving troops to their fate in Balochistan war?

Salman Agha, Shaheen Afridi head list of 63 Pakistan players in The Hundred draft despite owners’ concerns

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
New Zealand vs Pakistan weather update: Will rain disrupt T20 World Cup Super 8 clash in Colombo?

New Zealand vs Pakistan weather update: Will rain disrupt T20 World Cup Super 8

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma's team hits back at Anoushka Sharma's viral claim refuting being Ravi Shankar’s last disciple: 'Truth speaks through art'

Rishab's team hits back at Anoushka's claim being him Ravi's 'last disciple'

MS Dhoni’s CSK teammate announces divorce from wife days before fourth anniversary

MS Dhoni’s CSK teammate announces divorce from wife days before fourth anniversa

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Former Prince Andrew arrested: Here's how he is related to UK royal family, King Charles III, Princess Diana and more

Former Prince Andrew arrested: Here's how he is related to UK royal family

Who is IAS Madhav Bhardwaj? Rajasthan bureaucrat who skipped grand wedding with IAS Aditi Varshney in Alwar, here's all you need to know about him

Who is IAS Madhav Bhardwaj? Rajasthan officer who got married to Aditi Varshney

Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7, faced fashion choices controversy; know her educational qualification, acting journey

Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7

HomeIndia

INDIA

Trump's global tariffs struck down as US Supreme Court rules 6-3; What does it mean for India?

The ruling is expected to have wide-ranging consequences for global trade, businesses, consumers, inflation trends and household finances across the country. The verdict marks a notable shift from a series of recent wins for Trump at the Supreme Court. Know how it impacts India.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Feb 20, 2026, 10:20 PM IST

Trump's global tariffs struck down as US Supreme Court rules 6-3; What does it mean for India?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The US Supreme Court on Friday struck down President Donald Trump’s sweeping global tariffs imposed under a national emergency law. The court ruled that tariffs were illegal because Trump overstepped his authority. In a 6-3 decision, the court said Trump couldn't use the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose broad import taxes. The law allows presidents to regulate commerce during emergencies, but it doesn't explicitly mention tariffs, added the court, The Washington Post reported.

US Supreme Court strikes down Trump's global tariffs

The ruling is expected to have wide-ranging consequences for global trade, businesses, consumers, inflation trends and household finances across the country. The verdict marks a notable shift from a series of recent wins for Trump at the Supreme Court. Over the past year, the justices had largely sided with the administration in interim orders, allowing policies such as a ban on transgender troops serving in the military, granting the United States Department of Defence access to sensitive data, and enabling significant cuts to the Education Department while legal challenges continued, The Washington Post reported.

The financial implications of the ruling are substantial. The tariffs in question cover trillions of dollars in trade, and the US government collected nearly USD 134 billion in levies through December 14 under the contested authority, The Washington Post reported. According to estimates by the Tax Foundation, Trump's trade war will cost American households approximately USD 1,100 each in 2025, The Post reported.

The judgment came days after the United States and India announced that they had reached a framework for an Interim Agreement regarding reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade. With this major development, the impact can be taken as a win for India, as it could lead to the removal of punitive tariffs imposed on Indian goods, particularly in sectors like textiles, gems and jewellery, and agriculture. With this ruling, both countries could now push for more favourable exports to the US and improve trade relations, focusing on mutual benefits.

Trump's tariffs struck down: What does it mean for India?

India's interim bilateral agreement with the US is a "stability bridge" protecting exporters, and this ruling strengthens India's negotiating position, says Saurabh Agarwal, Tax Partner, EY India. 'While we have already proactively secured our interests through the interim bilateral agreement, this judicial correction in the US further strengthens our negotiating hand. The interim pact serves as a critical 'stability bridge,' protecting Indian exporters from sudden volatility while tariff-level negotiations continue. We see this as a net positive; it allows India to double down on its manufacturing momentum without the immediate threat of arbitrary trade barriers,"  says Mr Agarwal.

"Our focus remains on transitioning this into a comprehensive Bilateral Trade Agreement that honours reciprocal market access while safeguarding India's strategic domestic priorities.  However, duties under section 232 continue impacting sectors such as steel, aluminium, automobiles, etc.," he adds.

Earlier, the US and India had agreed on an interim trade framework, marking a significant step towards a comprehensive Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA). Under the agreement, India will eliminate or reduce tariffs on US industrial goods and various agricultural products, including dried distillers' grains, red sorghum, tree nuts, and soybean oil. In return, the US will apply an 18% reciprocal tariff on Indian goods like textiles, leather, and organic chemicals, but will remove tariffs on certain products, including generic pharmaceuticals, gems, and aircraft parts, once the interim agreement is finalised.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Trump's big reaction to US Supreme Court ruling on his sweeping tariffs: 'Have backup plan'
Trump's big reaction to US Supreme Court ruling on his sweeping tariffs
New Zealand vs Pakistan weather update: Will rain disrupt T20 World Cup Super 8 clash in Colombo?
New Zealand vs Pakistan weather update: Will rain disrupt T20 World Cup Super 8
Trump's global tariffs struck down as US Supreme Court rules 6-3; What does it mean for India?
Trump's global tariffs struck down as US Supreme Court rules 6-3
Why did India choose Pax Silica over Board of Peace? Why did Pakistan join Trump-led forum, was kept away from body for silicon supply chain?
Why did India choose Pax Silica over Board of Peace? Why was Pakistan kept out?
Rishab Rikhiram Sharma's team hits back at Anoushka Sharma's viral claim refuting being Ravi Shankar’s last disciple: 'Truth speaks through art'
Rishab's team hits back at Anoushka's claim being him Ravi's 'last disciple'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Former Prince Andrew arrested: Here's how he is related to UK royal family, King Charles III, Princess Diana and more
Former Prince Andrew arrested: Here's how he is related to UK royal family
Who is IAS Madhav Bhardwaj? Rajasthan bureaucrat who skipped grand wedding with IAS Aditi Varshney in Alwar, here's all you need to know about him
Who is IAS Madhav Bhardwaj? Rajasthan officer who got married to Aditi Varshney
Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7, faced fashion choices controversy; know her educational qualification, acting journey
Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7
Epstein files: Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over ties with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein
Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over Epstein ties
The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says she hurt by...
The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement