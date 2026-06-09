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Trump’s $100000 H-1B Visa Fee Blocked: Is court ruling relief for Indian workers?

With the latest court ruling to block the H1B visa hike plan, the move is likely to give relief to Indians, who constitute the largest share of H-1B visa holders in the United States.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jun 09, 2026, 08:23 AM IST

Trump’s $100000 H-1B Visa Fee Blocked: Is court ruling relief for Indian workers?
Trump’s $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee Blocked (Source: ANI)
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The H-1B visa programme offers US employers the ability to hire skilled foreign workers for specialised roles, and nearly 75% of approved H-1B workers are from India. US President Donald Trump’s proposed $100,000 fee hike had sparked panic among businesses, students, and workers in the US and abroad. With the latest court ruling to block the H1B visa hike plan, the move is likely to give relief to Indians, who constitute the largest share of H-1B visa holders in the United States. 

Trump’s $100000 H-1B Visa Fee: How the court ruling impacts Indian professionals

Had Trump's $100000 H-1B Visa Fee plan been imposed, it would have made sponsorship too expensive, forcing many US firms to cut back on hiring foreign professionals, including Indians. Each H-1B hire would have become over Rs 83 lakh more expensive for US companies. With the fee blocked, Indians can continue to get recruited by US employers for their in tech, engineering, healthcare, and research sectors without extra cost. The demand for Indian professionals will stay afloat as US job opportunities remain open, and qualified Indians will find it easier to get H-1B sponsorship going forward. 

Well, but it’s a temporary relief as the Judge only blocked it “for now”. Going forward, the Trump admin can appeal or try a new rule. So, Indians should still expect H-1B policy fights till 2028.

Meanwhile, FIIDS Chief Khanderao Kand welcomed the Massachusetts federal court’s decision to strike down Trump’s $100,000 H-1B visa fee, calling it a win for predictability and fairness in employment-based immigration. He told ANI the ruling protects America’s edge in innovation, research, and entrepreneurship by keeping access to global talent open for US tech, healthcare, and manufacturing sectors.

Kand also said the judgment shows major policy changes need proper legal authority and must reflect economic reality. FIIDS believes a balanced, merit-based immigration system helps both American businesses and the wider economy.

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