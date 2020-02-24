Trump appreciated simple lifestyle of Mahatma Gandhi: Sabarmati Ashram trustee Kartikeya Sarabhai

United States President Donald Trump was happy to visit the Sabarmati ashram and appreciated the simple lifestyle of Mahatma Gandhi, the ashram's trustee Kartikeya Sarabhai said on Monday.

"US President was happy to visit the Ashram. While leaving he said that it was a very peaceful experience and appreciated the simple living style of Gandhi ji," Kartikeya said.

He also said that Trump was bestowed various gifts on behalf of the ashram which includes Mahatama Gandhi ji's biography, a Charkha (spinning wheel) and a marble statue of 3 monkeys symbolising ‘See No Evil, Speak No Evil & Hear No Evil.’

On his short stopover at Sabarmati en route Motera stadium for the 'Namaste Trump' event, Trump was seen spinning the charkha with his wife Melania Trump. The duo operated the charkha while Mahatma Gandhi's famous hymn 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram" was playing in the background.

The charkha or the spinning wheel became a significant symbol in the freedom struggle, spearheaded by Mahatma Gandhi.

Trump concluded the sojourn by writing in the visitor book, 'To my great friend Prime Minister Modi - Thank you for this wonderful visit."

The visitors' book bears the signature of Trump and his wife Melania Trump.

As the US President arrived in India on his first official tour, he received a special welcome from his 'friend' Prime Minister Narendra Modi who gave him a hug as he came out of the aircraft.

Trump arrived at around 11:40 AM Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on his first official visit to India in a bid to strengthen ties between the two countries. He was accompanied by the US first lady Melania Trump and daughter Ivanka Trump.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was also present at the airport along with other officials.

Trump's 36-hour stay in India begins with a roadshow, a visit to Sabarmati Ashram and a massive welcome event at Motera Stadium. He will then emplane for Agra where he will take a tour of the Taj Mahal.