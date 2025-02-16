The Governor’s citation recognised Ambani’s A lifelong commitment to creating lasting change across various sectors, including education, healthcare, sports, arts, culture, and women's empowerment, ultimately improving the lives of millions in India and globally.

Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani has been honoured with a prestigious award. She has been conferred with the Governor's Citation.

Reliance Foundation Chairperson and Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani has been honoured with a prestigious award. She has been conferred with the Governor’s Citation by Maura Healey, Governor of Massachusetts. The award recognized her as a visionary leader, compassionate philanthropist, and true global changemaker.

The Governor’s citation recognised Ambani’s A lifelong commitment to creating lasting change across various sectors, including education, healthcare, sports, arts, culture, and women's empowerment, ultimately improving the lives of millions in India and globally.

The award ceremony took place in Boston. She once again showcased India’s rich artistic heritage by wearing a stunning handwoven Shikargah Banarasi saree, which highlighted India’s craftsmanship with intricate Kadwa weaving technique and traditional Konya design.

Nita Ambani has showcased and been a big advocate of India's cultural heritage. She has been highlighting and showcasing the nation’s handicraft heritage in various forms and platforms. She shared her vision for the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in a recent interview with Bloomberg, she told how it is elevating to see India's cultural heritage on the global stage.

“India has such a great history,” Nita Ambani said during the interview, reflecting on the cultural centre’s mission. “If we take that legacy and make sure that it’s nurtured and cherished so that it lives on for the generations to come, I think that would be our vision—to shine the spotlight on India.” This commitment to preserving and promoting India’s heritage is at the heart of the NMACC’s ethos, which blends both Indian and global artistic expressions.

Within just two years, NMACC has welcomed over 2 million visitors, marking a major achievement in her endeavor to share India's vibrant cultural heritage, diverse traditions, and rich history with a global audience.