Truck runs over car on Mumbai-Pune Expressway killing three members of family

The visuals of this tragic accident was captured by the rear camera of another truck that was in front of the ill-fated car.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 03, 2021, 03:34 PM IST

In a tragic incident, three members of a family died in a road accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Maharashtra. The incident occurred when the car in which they were travelling was hit by a truck that lost its balance. Police said that the family was returning home to Naigaon near Vasai from Pune after an event when the mishap took place. 

The impact was such that three occupants of the car, including a four-year-old boy, died on the spot. The driver suffered serious injuries and was shifted to a hospital. Following the accident, the car caught fire. The deceased were identified as Joaquim Chettiar (36), his wife Luiza (35), and their son Jazial (4).

The visuals of this tragic accident was captured by the rear camera of another truck that was in front of the ill-fated car. A patrol team of the Highway Police reached the spot and rescued the driver of the container. He has been hospitalised.

Meanwhile, the police have booked the driver of the container under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Motor Vehicles Act. The driver identified as Ramesh Nikam also suffered injuries in the accident. 

As per government records, about 1.5 lakh people have died in road accidents in the past one year across India.

 

