TRS supremo KCR to intensify the fight against the center’s absurd stance, calls up opposition leaders

The Chief Minister felt that it was high time to fight against the BJP’s undemocratic policies at Parliament and save the country.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 05:24 PM IST

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao


Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has taken the initiative to bring all opposition parties in the country on the same page in order to unite efforts to safeguard the country's federal and secular democratic values.

Chandrashekhar Rao spoke to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Bihar RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, UP Opposition leader Akhilesh Yadav, and other opposition leaders on Friday, ahead of the start of Parliament sessions on July 18.

The Friday parleys established by Chandrashekhar Rao are part of an effort to reveal the actual nature of the Central government through widespread rallies condemning the BJP administration's undemocratic oppressive policies. During the next session, he has chosen to utilise the Parliament as a platform to oppose the Central government.

The Chief Minister held discussions with opposition leaders from different States about their stance. On Friday, he spoke with a number of Chief Ministers and also continued his conversations with national leaders.

Many Chief Ministers and major opposition leaders in many States are responding favorably to Chandrashekhar Rao's proposals as part of the democratic struggle against the Centre. To protect the nation's democratic values, the Telangana Chief Minister was continuing his discussions with all of the opposition parties.

The Chief Minister felt that it was high time to fight against the BJP’s undemocratic policies at Parliament and save the country.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, KCR will give directions to the MPs to raise several key issues and adopt a strategy in both houses of Parliament.

“CM KCR will direct the MPs to fight against the union government in the Parliament for meted out injustice to Telangana in all sectors,” said a statement by the CMO.

“The MPs will be asked to lodge protests in the Parliament during the session,” added the statement.

The Chief Minister will further “advise the MPs to expose the Centre” in the Parliament for “creating economic hurdles to Telangana”.

“The CM will ask MPs to raise the issue of centre’s anti-farmer policies by not purchasing Paddy from farmers and Miller and created the problem to them,” said the CMO.

